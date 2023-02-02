DAR Chapter Enjoys Field Trip

dMembers of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently enjoyed a field trip to the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Church Creek. Park Ranger Melissa Lupus provided a brief overview of Tubman’s life and the hidden symbolism of the park before members took a self-guided experience through the Visitor Center’s exhibit hall. Pictured from left to right are Sara Pugh, Barbara Rusko, Diane Lorton, Carol Mongelli, Sharon Moak, Jane Bunting, Pat Arata, Betty Whitehead, Gail Weldin, Chapter Regent Talley Hann, Park Ranger Melissa Lupus.