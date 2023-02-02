Pictured, from left, are Steven Tyson, AGH donor relations officer; Toni Keiser, AGH vice president of public relations; John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr., CEO of Blue Water Development; Don Owrey, AGH president/CEO; Steven Green, AGH Foundation board chair; and Charlotte Cathell, AGH Board of Trustees chair. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to health care in the community with another donation recently for equipment at the cancer care center named after him.

A former member of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees and chairman from 2011 to 2014, Burbage has been incredibly generous in sharing his time and expertise with Atlantic General Hospital. Through the years, he has proven to be sincerely dedicated to AGH’s mission in providing accessible, high-quality care to residents and visitors of the Eastern Shore community. He co-chaired the highly successful “Campaign for the Future,” which secured funding for multiple projects including the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center, named in his honor for his personal and philanthropic support for Atlantic General.

At the opening in July of 2018, he said, “The cancer center is something near and dear to me, as my mother died when I was a young boy of breast cancer, and it was really tough growing up because my dad worked all the time. If I can do something that would help prevent another child in our community from having to go through that, it will be well worth it.”

Burbage continues to support the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center and, most recently, presented a generous donation of $100,000 for equipment. This equipment includes wire-free localization technology, which allows radiologists to mark lesions for removal, and an LF-DP portable tracheal intubation fiberscope that will be used for head and neck cancer patients, which is ideal for emergency procedures where intubation of the trachea is required. The equipment upgrades will assure that the center has the necessary tools to maintain its standing as a state-of-the-art facility.

The Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center provides one centrally-located, convenient facility for the care and treatment of individuals with cancer and blood disorders. In addition to medical oncology, chemotherapy infusion services and integrative therapies, the center also offers radiation oncology, PET/CT imaging, laboratory services, community education and support facilities. Telemedicine technology is also available, allowing patients and their physicians to consult with other cancer care experts at the University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center, preventing unnecessary travel for consultation and follow up care for patients who may require more intensive cancer care services.