Carter Wyckoff Howell Jr.

OCEAN CITY — Carter Wyckoff Howell Jr., 75 years old, unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at his home in Ocean City.

Carter was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and was the son of the late Dr. Carter W. Howell and Elizabeth (Rukstad) Howell.

Growing up in Minnesota, Carter began playing hockey at an early age. With his large frame and determination, he eventually played defense for the University of Minnesota Golden Gofers.

After college and serving his country during the Vietnam War, Carter’s first sight of the Tetons tapped his sense of adventure and drew him westward. He lived and worked throughout the Rockies in places like Jackson, Aspen, Breckenridge and Crested Butte. But it was Steamboat, Colo., where he decided to raise his family, passing on his love for the mountains. Besides skiing, he enjoyed climbing, hunting, ranching, horses, working cattle roundups and rodeos.

Carter’s career in property management and real estate took him to the east coast where he helped develop a new town center in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire. Finally, having tolerated too much snow, he migrated to the Florida Keys, where he embraced his passions for boating, fishing, mapping and diving. That is where he met his wife of 22 years, Robin, and eventually moved to Ocean City, where he practiced real estate and was a commercial boat captain.

Carter was a man of few words, a keen wit and a dry sense of humor. He was a true cowboy, on and off the water. His sense of adventure and willingness to try new activities in each new location was unparalleled. A true constant was his love for Golden Retrievers and a beautiful sunset.

Carter is survived by his wife Robin Yates; son Coby Howell and wife Mia of Hood River, Ore.; daughter Katie Keller and husband Steve of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; sister Dr. Libby Howell and niece Ashley Chatfield of Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren Annika and Tyler Howell and Gracey and Hattie Keller; and, of course, his faithful companion, Wilson. He was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Sam and Suzanne Howell.

The family is grateful for the overwhelming support of local neighbors and friends. A celebration of Carter’s life will be held at their home when the days grow longer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, Tenn. 38120 or National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, Va. 22030.

Memories can be shared at www.bishophastingsfg.com.

Peggy Jean Lewis Layton

SALISBURY — Peggy Jean Lewis Layton, formerly of Hooper’s Island, Cambridge, Ocean City, Salisbury and Delmar, Del., has passed away.

Mrs. Layton was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother; and a businesswoman with her husband in three states and the Delmarva Peninsula.

Born in Fishing Creek, Md. on Hooper’s Island, Jan. 30, 1933, the third child of Julian E. and Bessie L. Lewis, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert L. Layton, on April 4, 2012. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William R. Lewis in 1975 and Earl (Sleepy) E. Lewis in 2002. Her father died in 1952 and her mother in 1969. She was a member of the last graduating class of Hooper’s Island High School in 1949.

On March 31, 1951, she married Robert Lawrence Layton of Cambridge, with the Reverend Dale Ruth officiating. By this marriage of over 61 years, survivors with many fond memories include three sons, Robert (Larry) Lawrence Layton, Jr. and his wife Pam Kraft Layton, Terry Van Layton and his wife Jill Truitt Layton, and Ladd Lewis Layton all of Ocean City; six grandchildren, Beau Lawrence Layton, Lisa Layton Lynch, Morgan Layton Koster, Shelby Layton Rompalo, Robert (Bobby) Lawrence Layton, Ill. and Macy Van Layton; and eight great grandchildren, Kaya Alexus Layton, Kaleigh Amarise Layton, Casey Robert Lynch, Piper Alexis Lynch, Lucas John Lynch, Robert Layton Koster, Weston David Rompalo and Layton Ryan Rompalo.

In 1959, the Layton’s started their first business venture, a coin-operated laundry which led to a chain of 22 operations in six counties on Delmarva. In June of 1960, the Layton’s moved to Salisbury. In 1960 and in 1979, the Layton’s opened restaurants in Ocean City. Within both of these buildings, Mrs. Layton operated two stores, Peg’s Beach and Sportswear and Peg’s Beach and Tennis Loft. She loved choosing the merchandise and meeting and waiting on customers.

The Layton’s developed and owned other properties on the Eastern Shore including Court Plaza on South Salisbury Blvd. in 1975 and Layton’s Salisbury Sports Club in 1976, which they operated for 25 years. For over 30 years, the Layton’s also maintained a private tennis court in Ocean City, hosting many well-known figures.

Upon moving to Salisbury in 1960, Mrs. Layton and her husband became members of Trinity United Methodist Church. Mrs. Layton also held membership in numerous associations. Mrs. Layton and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states and over 30 foreign countries.

After her husband passed away, Mrs. Layton moved into Mallard Landing, Independent Living. Here she met her dear friends Norm Raffish, Marilyn Hough and Jo Russen. She enjoyed her friends there and the sense of community. Of all things she cherished most was her family.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Atlantic United Methodist Church, 105 4th St. Ocean City, Md. 21842. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wicomico County Humane Society at 5130 Citation Dr. Salisbury, Md. 21804 or via the Donate tab on their website at www.wicomicohumane.org; or Trinity United Methodist Church at 112 High St. Salisbury, Md. 21801; or Atlantic United Methodist Church at 105 4th St. Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Arrangements are in care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A. 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.

Roland Carl Quackenbush

SALISBURY — Roland Carl Quackenbush, passed away peacefully Jan. 11, 2023.

Roland was a US Army Veteran; he was a former US Capital Police officer who came to the Eastern Shore in 1970. He then became the Chief of Police for the Town of Fruitland. He then became a deputy for the Wicomico County Sheriff Department, then retiring Special Police of District Court.

Roland was the only citizen to receive the Governor reward for Community Policing, during his time of serving his community.

Roland leaves to cherish his memories his sons Donald (Christina Whitwell) Quackenbush of Ocean City and Richard Quackenbush, Pittsville, and his grandchildren, John Quackenbush and Jayson Sanzone.

We will always remember him as the man who would give you the shirt off his back.

A chapel service to celebrate the life of Roland will be held Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Eastern Shore Veteran Cemetery, 6827 E New Market Ellwood Rd, Hurlock, Md. 21643.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roland’s honor to Wicomico County Sheriff’s Fund, 401 W Naylor Mill Rd, Salisbury, Md. 21801.

Mary Katherine Fleger

BERLIN — Mary Katherine Fleger (Mary Kay) of Berlin passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the age of 92.

Born in St. Paul, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Edward Patrick Langan and Mary (Maher) Langan. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Tracy of Pittsburgh, Pa., Dwayne Fleger and wife Marti of Reston, Va., Stephen Fleger and wife Melanie of Ocean Pines; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, the late Donald Fleger (Don), and her son-in-law Patrick Tracy.

As a result of her father’s naval career, Mary Kay lived all over the United States. She and her family settled in Alexandria, Va. where she attended St. Mary’s Academy (class of 1948). She enjoyed attending musical theater and plays in Washington, D.C. and collected many autographs of rising Broadway stars. She even started the first chapter of the D.C. area Gene Kelly Fan Club.

Mary Kay attended the college of William & Mary (class of 1950). In college she was very involved with her sorority, Chi Omega, and later in life was instrumental in establishing the Chi Omega Sorority Chapter at George Mason University. After graduating, she began her teaching career in Hampton, Va. She married Don Fleger in 1955, a friend and sweetheart since her teens, and they started a family while Don was stationed at Fort Meade, Md. as an army dentist. After Don left the army they moved to Arlington, Va. and then to Springfield, Va. where Don established his private dental practice. Shortly thereafter they moved to Annandale, Va. and remained there for 25 years while raising their family.

Mary Kay was very active in her church, (St. Michael’s Catholic Church) – she was a volunteer soccer instructor for the parochial school and started the parishes religious library. After Don retired in 1988, they moved to Ocean Pines where she enjoyed many activities, foremost of which was frequent visits with her children and grandchildren. She loved many outdoor activities including boating, swimming, gardening, bicycle riding, and sitting on the beach with a good book. One of her favorite past times was sitting on the porch eating crabs surrounded by her family. She was an active member of the Republican Woman’s Club, Red Hat Society, and a volunteer at the Ocean Pines library. She was an avid Bridge player and remained active in the game well into her 80’s. Mary Kay’s most endearing quality, aside from her optimistic outlook on life and ceaseless smile, was her undying sense of humor.

Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Coastal Hospice.

Robert M. Allen

OCEAN PINES — Robert M Allen, 87, of Ocean Pines, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (nee Eaton), and his brother, Raymond M Allen. He is also survived by his daughters, Cynthia Russell and Mary Hill and her husband Frederick, their daughter Michelle, (Stephanny) and son Brian (Elizabeth), and Carol Clark and her husband Michael, their daughters Sara, Kelly and Emily; stepchildren Mari Hillmann and her husband Paul and their sons Jake (Amber) and Henry; three great grandchildren, Mark Van Dusen, his daughter Crystal (Matt) and his son Lee; two great grandchildren, Christine Grant (Ed Janco) and her sons Michael and Matthew.

He was predeceased by his parents, J. Clarence and Elizabeth Morris Allen, his stepmother and aunt, Ethel Morris Allen.

Bob was born in Neptune N.J. and grew up in Wall Township and was a graduate of Manasquan High School Class of 1953. He also graduated with a degree in Agricultural Industries from the State University of New York, Farmingdale N.Y.

At the time of his retirement, he was the Milk Plant Superintendent at Johanna Farms, Flemington N.J. where he had worked for 15 years. Upon his retirement, Bob became very successful selling real estate, winning awards as top sales agent and producer several times at Long and Foster.

Bob was personable and friendly and went out of his way for others. He enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening and square dancing.

A viewing will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 NJ-35 Wall Township, N.J. 07719 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 followed by a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org

Deborah Lynn Wood

SNOW HILL — Deborah Lynn Wood, age 65, passed away at The Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Born in Snow Hill, she was the daughter of the late Donald E. White, Sr., and Betty Outten.

She is survived by two daughters, Andrea Fletcher (Clay) and Kristen Wood; a brother, Donald E. White, Jr.; and three grandchildren, Taylor Fletcher, Peyton Fletcher and Kirston Fletcher.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill. Friends may call two hours prior. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Miguel Angel Miras

SALISBURY — Miguel Angel Miras, 64, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2023, surrounded by his family in Salisbury.

He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Marcelina (Rocha) and Juan Miras on Nov. 6, 1958. He grew up in Buenos Aires with his brother and cousins always tinkering on science experiments and exploring the world around him. In 1969 he moved to Mar del Plata with his parents and brother. There he graduated from Enet 1 (High School) and later attended The University of Mar del Plata studying Electronic Engineering. His love and thirst for knowledge in all things science that started at a young age never stopped.

After a few years studying, he took a step back from school and started working full time to help support his mother. He worked at the Naval Base in Mar del Plata working as a submarine mechanic for 10 years.

While simultaneously working on the base, he also devoted his time to missionary work through the Catholic church. It was during this mission work that he met the mother of his future children. In 1985 his first son, Emmanuel was born, followed by his second son, Ezequiel in 1987. Miguel moved to Las Heras in Southern Argentina to work for a radio station. Shortly after, he moved his family with him and his only daughter, Mariana, was born in 1988. In 1992 he moved to Canada for a brief time until he returned to Argentina for a few years. And then in 1997, he decided to move to America for work and to gain his residency for himself and his children.

Miguel was a devoted father, son, brother and friend. He worked for his brother’s tile company for many years and helped support his mother. He was always smiling and always willing to help those around him. Anyone lucky enough to have known Miguel knows there wasn’t a mean bone in his body. He spent many years enjoying his family and friends, watching soccer, eating asados, and simply enjoying life. His dream was to be able to give his children a better life, and in the end he was able to achieve that.

He is survived by his three loving children, Emmanuel, Ezequiel, and Mariana Miras (who is expecting with Miguel’s first grandchild); his beautiful mother Marcelina “Ñata” Rocha; his devoted brother Juan Carlos Miras; his three nieces Estefania, Krystle and Arielle Miras; as well as other cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. His loving and kind presence will be missed by many.

Lawrence Eugene Ritter

OCEAN CITY — Lawrence Eugene “Coach” Ritter, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Parksley, Va.

Born April 29, 1942 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William Howard Ritter and Rebecca Anne (Childs) Ritter. He grew up in Baltimore, lived in Ocean City, for decades, and finally moved to Chincoteague Island, Va., where he resided over the last several years.

A proud patriot and honorable man, Coach served five years in the United States Marine Corps and was active in the Cuban Missile Crisis. In addition, he was a pitcher on the USMC’s baseball team. He was an avid sports lover and a diehard Orioles fan. He coached both the men’s and co-ed softball teams for the Purple Moose Saloon in Ocean City, where he was the manager for many years. The Purple Moose has been a mainstay on the boardwalk for decades, and Coach enjoyed spending time with his coworkers, customers, and teammates. Next to his family, the American Legion held his heart. He chose to spend a lot of time with his friends and fellow veterans. Coach loved planning parties and trips where he could enjoy the company of family and friends. His sense of humor and love for women will go down in the history books.

Larry is survived by his wife, Yeimy Ritter; children, Alexis Mancano, of Pocomoke City, Todd Ritter, of Chincoteague, Dawn Flynn, of Quinby, Va., and Dwayne Ritter, of Aberdeen; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will gather privately to celebrate Lawrence’s life.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.