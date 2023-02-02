BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid individual performances at a conference meet in Snow Hill last week.

On the boys’ side, in the 55-meter dash, Waylon Hobgodd finished seventh, and Jaden Holland was 30th. Riley Calloway was 17th in the 300, while Ethan Cowder was 20th and Alex Ward was 21st. Collin Pennington was 15th in the 800, while Ethan Quick was 28th. In the 1.600, Pennington was 10th and Quick was 37th. Brian Herbert finished 25th in the 3,200, and Dalton Henderson finished 20th in the 55-meter hurdles.

On the girls’ side, Sauna Vick finished 27th in the 55-meter dash and Kyleigh Powell was 35th. In the 300, Tiara McDonald finished ninth, while Vick was 13th and Powell was 31st. Ellie Cheynet finished ninth in the 800, while Alessandra Fernandez was 16th and Sasha Mete was 28th. Macy Worniecki finished seventh in the 1,600, while Fernandez was 22nd and Gabriella Thompson-Serv was 34th. Woroniecki also finished fourth in the 3,200, while Daniela Carrasco-Gonzalez was 14th. Vick finished 26th in the 55-meter hurdles. Adelaide Weber finished 23rd in the shot put.