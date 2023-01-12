On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the College Counseling Department, together with the Alumni Association at Worcester Prep, started a new tradition with a College Age Alumni Luncheon & College Fair. The event provided an opportunity for current juniors and seniors to ask recent WPS graduates about their experience with the college application process, choosing the right school and college life. Above, alumni in attendance were, front with Director of College Counseling Vickie Garner, Grace Baeurle ’22 (University of North Carolina, Wilmington), Hannah Merritt ’19 (University of Delaware), Brooke Phillips ’22 (Penn State University) and Olivia Bescak ’17 (Salisbury University ’21, New York University-MA candidate); middle, Summer Walker ’21 (Duke University), Meredith Cummings ’21 (New York University), Isabel Abboud ’19 (University of Redlands), Owen Tunis ’19 (Virginia Tech) and Devin Wallace ’20 (Furman University); and, back, Joseph Schwartz ’21 (Duke University), Frank Carter ’20 (United States Naval Academy), Anderssen Taylor ’22 (University of Maryland, College Park) and TJ Bescak ’21 (Arizona State University). Below, some of the WPS alumni panel couldn’t help but laugh when it came to answering a question in regards to how to cope with “senioritis.”