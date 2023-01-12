BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team rebounded from a narrow loss to rival Wicomico on Monday with an 81-15 rout of Mardela on Tuesday.

The Seahawks won their first game after the holiday break last Thursday with an 81-55 rout of North Dorchester. That set up a January showdown with Bayside South rival Wicomico and the Tribe prevailed on Monday, 64-59, on Monday in a narrow, back-and-forth contest.

The Seahawks wasted little time putting that tough loss in the rearview mirror, routing Mardela, 81-15, at home on Tuesday. Decatur will find out a lot about where they stand in the Bayside South this week with a pair of road games including Parkside on Friday and Bennett next Tuesday.