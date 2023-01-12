BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team turned in a strong performance at the Iron Horse Duals last weekend, finishing fourth overall against some of the best programs in the region.

The Seahawks fell in a close one in their opener to Cape Henlopen, 39-34. Decatur got wins from Juan Hinojosa (106), Elijah Collick (113), Aaron August (120), Reid Caimi (126), Logan Intrieri (132), Z.J. Lyons (145), and Gavin Solito (160). In the second round, the Seahawks defeated John Carroll, 69-6. Decatur got wins from Logan Intrieri, Brady Marshall, Lyons, Evan Haworth, Solito, Parker Intrieri, Kole Kohut, Eden McMullen, Collick, Jake Saullo and Caimi.

In the third round, the Seahawks beat Boys Latin, 61-14. Winning matches for Decatur were Donovan Henry, Logan Intrieri, Lyons, Haworth, Solito, Parker Intrieri, Nate McDaniel, Kohut, Collick, Saullo and Liam Hugues. Next up was Leonardtown, who the Seahawks handled, 45-24. Earning wins for Decatur were Hinojosa, August, Caimi, Logan Intrieri, Marshall, Amarian Manuel, Solito, Kohut, and Collick.

In the fifth round, Decatur defeated Montgomery Blair, 50-18. Earning wins were Collick, Hinojosa, August, Caimi, Logan Intrieri, Marshall, Haworth, Solito, McDaniel, and Kohut. In the sixth round, the Seahawks beat Archbishop Spalding, 53-28. Winning bouts were Collick, Logan Intrieri, Manuel, Haworth, Solito, Parker Intrieri, McDaniel and McMullen.

In the seventh round, Decatur fell to South Carroll, 54-27. Wins came from Collick, August, Caimi, Parker Intrieri, and Kohut. Decatur faced Sparrows Point in the third-place match and fell in a close one, 42-36. Wins came from Solito, Kohut, Hinojosa, Collick, Henry and Logan Intrieri.

The weekend, Decatur will host its own annual War on the Shore Tournament featuring some of the best high school wrestling programs in the region and beyond. A total of 24 teams will compete over the course of the weekend with champions crowned on Saturday following the finals.