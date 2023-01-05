Things I Like – January 6, 2023

by

Winter vacations

Breakfast for dinner

Warm January days

ocean city live webcams

Not getting a pile of “ones” from the cashier

Calendars with personalized photos

Rubbing a dog between the eyes

Fager’s Island’s prime rib (one side blackened)

The last email check of the day

Leap Day babies

Free shipping deals

Down pillows

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.