BERLIN – Officials in the Town of Delmar have not yet made a decision regarding the future of Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood.

After Fleetwood pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Worcester County District Court last month, officials in Delmar, the municipality that hired him after he retired from the role of town administrator in Berlin, met to discuss his continued employment. A decision on whether he will continue in the role has not yet been made, according to a statement shared on social media.

“The Town of Delmar expects to diligently consider all available information and expects to make a decision about Mr. Fleetwood in a timely manner,” the statement reads.

Fleetwood, who worked in Berlin for about a decade and spent three years as town administrator, pleaded guilty to embezzlement last month and paid the town full restitution in the amount of $17,530. Judge Gerald Purnell sentenced him to six months in jail with all but one month, which Fleetwood will serve in home detention, suspended. He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

Fleetwood was initially charged with six counts of forgery of private documents, theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000. The felony charges related to discrepancies in Fleetwood’s leave balances, which he was paid for when he left Berlin. The statement of charges outlined how 240 hours of sick leave and 80 hours of vacation had been added to Fleetwood’s leave and earning statement.

The Town of Delmar said Fleetwood advised elected officials on Dec. 12 that he expected to accept a plea to a misdemeanor charge.

“On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, immediately after the hearing in the District Court, Mr. Fleetwood notified the Town that he pled guilty to one misdemeanor charge and received a sentence,” the statement reads.

Delmar’s elected officials met with him in executive session the next day to discuss the outcome of the case and “his continuation as town manager.”

“Elected officials from both Maryland and Delaware attended the meeting, as well as Mr. Fleetwood, his attorney and attorneys representing the town,” the statement reads. “During the meeting, discussion involved the nature of the offense, the penalty imposed by the Court and the ability of Mr. Fleetwood to continue in his current capacity. At the conclusion of the meeting, the mayors, commissioners and council members unanimously decided that additional information would be needed to make a final determination regarding Mr. Fleetwood’s future as town manager.”