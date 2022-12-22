Worcester County Commissioners Presented Commendations

by

fThe Worcester County Commissioners recently presented commendations to members of the Worcester County 4-H Robotics Intermediate Team for taking first place in the Maryland 4-H State Robotics Challenge at the 2022 Maryland State Fair. Those pictured include Elianna Fiori (front row from left), Riya Patel, Scott Wainwright, and Nidhish Gupta; and team coach Mendy Fiori (second row, from left), Barbara Barga, of the Extension Office, and team coaches Gira Patel, Amanda Wainwright, and Shriya Gupta; and Commissioners Caryn Abbott (third row, from left), Chip Bertino, Jim Bunting, Joe Mitrecic, Ted Elder, Diana Purnell, and Eric Fiori.