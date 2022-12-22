Berlin Plans NYE Ball Drops, Music BERLIN – The town will resume its tradition of ringing in the new year with a ball drop on Dec. 31. Berlin will host two New Year’s Eve events, a kids ball drop and a midnight ball drop, to celebrate the arrival of 2023. “Come on out and have a good time,” said Ivy Wells,… Read More »

25 Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles In Aquarium Care OCEAN CITY – Frigid temperatures forecasted for this weekend will likely only contribute to a cold-stunning season for sea turtles and marine mammals already in full swing with 25 already admitted to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for rehabilitation. Each year, hundreds of sea turtles and other marine mammals suffer from cold-stunning when they hit… Read More »

Advocacy Group Seeks 10-Knot Rule Pause OCEAN CITY – While a proposed rule to reduce offshore speed limits for recreational and commercial vessels to further protect endangered North Atlantic right whales continues to hang in the balance, a fishing advocacy group this week fired off a call to action for its members seeking a pause on the change. In an effort… Read More »