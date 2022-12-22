WPS Donate Gifts to Worcester County GOLD

Students CWorcester Preparatory School students gathered this month to load a truck with gifts to be donated to Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) during this holiday season. Above, students and staff stand behind a mountain of gifts and blankets to be donated to a local nursing home. Picture, from left, are Assistant Head of School and Head of Upper School Mike Grosso, Claire Windrow, Elaina Elrick, Caitlin Williams, Vanesska Hall, Laney Hoch, Ronen Poddar, Bella Fernley and Upper School teacher Linda Bragg.