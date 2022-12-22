Things I Like – December 23, 2022

by

A random run-in to an old friend

Dinner in OC then Winterfest

The movie, “Till”

bps dumpsters ad

Traditional Christmas music

When an accident is not as bad as it looks

Meeting new people

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” show

Ugly Sweater dress up days

A young kid’s reaction to a Santa call

New Year’s resolutions

Watching kids grow through Christmas cards

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.