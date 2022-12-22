OC Elementary Students Mark Reading Achievements

Students BGabrielle Dolansky’s second grade class at Ocean City Elementary School was able to celebrate students’ reading accomplishments by wearing their comfy pajamas all day on Friday, Dec. 16. They are pictured next to their completed light bulbs containing titles of books they have read. Standing, from left, are Annabelle Willard, Nyah Lopez and Charlie Ward; and, kneeling, August Ryan, Austin Starkey and Alexander Balassone.