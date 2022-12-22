Optimist Club Donated to Maryland School Counselors Conference

bThe Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club donated $3,500 to cover expenses for 22 School Counselors to attend the National Center for Youth Issues, Maryland School Counselors Conference, in Cambridge this coming March. Pictured in the front row left to right are Linda McGean, Denee Bowen, Tammy Funk, Stephanie Zanowic and in the back row left to right Lauren Williams, Val Riley, Staci Aperance, Michelle Bankert, Marcea Redden, Josh Horsman, Ari Johnson, Veronica Hayes, Stephanie Covington and Erica Hensley.