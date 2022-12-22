First-Degree Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A local woman was arrested earlier this month for first-degree assault and other charges after allegedly barging into a male victim’s downtown apartment and punching and strangling him over a dispute about a cellphone.

Around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 11, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on 8th Street for a reported domestic assault. Officers met with a male victim who advised he had gotten into an altercation with Julie McCabe, 43, of Ocean City, who had accused him of taking her phone, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told officers he had not taken McCabe’s phone and that it was sitting on a chair outside of her apartment, according to police reports. The victim told officers McCabe “walked into the [expletive deleted] house and started pounding on my face,” according to police reports.

The victim advised he had met McCabe at a downtown bar at 8th Street earlier in the day and had been drinking all day before going back to his residence, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told officers McCabe came into his residence and asked where her phone was before starting to punch him as many as 10 times, according to police reports.

Officers observed he had abrasions on his left eyebrow and cheek. The victim told officers McCabe then began strangling him with both hands around his neck, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told officers his breathing was restricted, and McCabe told him, “I’m going to kill you.” The victim told officers he lost consciousness and was out cold, according to police reports. When the victim regained consciousness, he was able to push McCabe away from him and leave the unit, according to police reports. The victim reportedly had red marks and bruising on both sides of his neck, corroborating the alleged strangling.

When interviewed, McCabe reportedly told officers the victim had taken her cellphone and she went to his residence to retrieve it. McCabe reportedly told officer when she went to the victim’s unit, she was punched in the face and the victim had thrown her phone down the stairs.

However, a witness advised officers she was home at her residence in the same building and had heard loud footsteps coming up the stairs. The witness told officers she heard the victim yelling at McCabe and telling her to get out of his apartment. The witness said she went outside and found McCabe crawling on the ground and crying.

The witness advised McCabe’s phone was sitting on a bench outside her unit and was not damaged. The witness was able to get McCabe into her unit. Based on the evidence and testimony, McCabe was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, breaking and entering, home invasion and obstructing and hindering for not providing her identification information to officers.

Scrapping With First Responders

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested on multiple charges last week after allegedly assaulting police officers and a paramedic attempting to assist his mother.

Around 11:10 p.m. Dec. 12, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a residence on Oyster Lane to assist with an EMS call. Ocean City Communications advised a male had called 911 asking for assistance for his mother. According to police reports, the male caller was not at the scene, but reported his mother had fallen in the bathroom and needed EMS.

Ocean City Communications advised there were alerts on the residence for a male named Matthew, who was mentally unstable, according to police reports. Communications requested the OCPD respond to ensure the safety of the responding EMS staff, according to police reports.

Upon arrival, OCPD officers encountered a male later identified as Matthew Gruber, 38, of Ocean City, who walked out of a room and told officers to “get the [expletive deleted] out of my house,” according to police reports. Ocean City EMS personnel reportedly asked Gruber where his mother was, and he responded by saying “She’s on the floor,” according to police reports.

Gruber requested only two individuals go back to assist his mother because she was afraid of people. Due to Gruber’s heightened agitation, just one paramedic and one police officer went to a back room to assist with the female victim, who was observed lying on the floor next to a bed, according to police reports.

Gruber continued to yell and did not allow more than one paramedic to assist with his mother. He remained in the kitchen area with an OCPD officer before moving into the bedroom area and continuing to yell, interfering with a paramedic’s attempt to speak with his mother about her possible injuries from falling, according to police reports.

At that point, Gruber approached an OCPD officer and ordered him to get out of his house, raising his arms and forming his hands into fists, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer reportedly pushed Gruber back in an attempt to gain some space and de-escalate the situation. An OCPD officer and a paramedic were walking out of a bedroom an attempt to leave after checking on the welfare of Gruber’s mother, but Gruber was standing in the doorway, according to police reports.

The officer pushed Gruber out of the way with one hand and continued to walk toward the door when Gruber allegedly approached him from behind with his hands up, according to police reports. The officer again pushed Gruber back to gain some space, but Gruber reportedly pushed the officer with two hands.

Concerned Gruber was going to assault him again, the officer again pushed Gruber in an attempt to gain some space, but Gruber shoved the officer with two hands. OCPD officers attempted to arrest Gruber at that point, but he reportedly resisted and braced his arms in an attempt to avoid being placed in handcuffs, according to police reports. He was ultimately detained in handcuffs.

After being placed in handcuffs, Gruber sat on the ground and would not walk outside of the residence, according to police reports. Gruber did stand up eventually but leaned his body weight forward and dragged his legs, making it difficult to get him out of the residence, according to police reports.

After getting Gruber outside, he reportedly refused to get into a patrol voluntarily and attempted to kick a paramedic and threatened to bite an OCPD officer, according to police reports. A later review of body camera footage revealed Gruber attempt to kick a paramedic and threaten to bite a police officer.

Gruber was taken to the Public Safety Building for booking, and while in a holding cell, he allegedly smashed his head, hands and feet against the window of the cell, causing it to crack and be replaced. He was charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault on police officers and paramedics, obstructing emergency services personnel, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering a police officer and other counts.

Replica Handgun Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last week after a replica handgun was allegedly located in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

Around 12:55 a.m. last Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer observed a vehicle with a rear tag light not operating and conducted a traffic stop at the base of the Route 90 bridge at 62nd Street. The officer approached the driver of the vehicle, identified as Edward Cook, who presented an order of suspension temporary license form, according to police reports.

Cook reportedly told the officer he knew the rear tag light was inoperable and that he was going to have it replaced in two days. When asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, Cook told the officer there was a BB gun in the center console cupholder between the driver’s seat and the rear passenger seat.

The officer reportedly detained Cook in handcuffs and conducted a search of the vehicle, during which a black replica handgun was located in the center console. The replica handgun was marked Glock 19 Austria, and had a similar size, shape, design and weight of a real firearm. The officer determined the weapons was capable of firing a projectile. Cook was arrested and charged with possession of a replica handgun.