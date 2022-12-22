OC Life-Saving Station Museum Presents Award

aThe Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum recognized Joanne Guilfoil with its annual Spirit Award. Guilfoil received the award for her work during the month of March repainting the early 20th century Art Nouveau ticket booth at Trimper’s Rides. Guilfoil is pictured being presented the Spirit Award by Hunter “Bunk” Mann, the 2019 Spirit Award recipient.