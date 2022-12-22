Attendees are pictured this week at Stevenson United Methodist Church, where they enjoyed a holiday meal from the Spirit Kitchen. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Dozens of area residents enjoyed food and fellowship at Stevenson United Methodist Church as the Spirit Kitchen hosted its annual holiday meal.

The Spirit Kitchen, which has been providing free meals to the community each Wednesday since February 2011, welcomed local families this week for a holiday meal. More than 30 volunteers kept busy cooking, serving and handing out gifts to the array of people in attendance.

“Every person goes home with at least one gift,” said Vicky Nock, coordinator of the Spirit Kitchen. “This year we have turkeys to give out too.”

Nock, a member of the congregation at Stevenson United Methodist Church, helped create the Spirit Kitchen in 2011.

She still remembers serving 27 people at the first meal offered in February 2011.

“The lord just kept telling me to feed his people,” she said.

During the height of the pandemic, when the Spirit Kitchen converted to drive-thru operations, there were weeks 200 families lined up for food. These days, the Spirit Kitchen feeds 60 to 80 families at the church each Wednesday. Organizers don’t ask for income verification but simply welcome anyone interested in a warm meal.

“Most of these people are here every week,” said volunteer Charlotte Powell.

Attendees filled the church’s fellowship hall Wednesday, catching up with friends and clearly enjoying the festive atmosphere. Berlin resident Connie Spence, who’s been attending the weekly lunches at the Spirit Kitchen since it opened, chatted with friends and joked with volunteers about the menu.

“I like coming for the friendship,” she said. “There’s a lot of connection here.”

Sen. Mary Beth Carozza spoke to Spence and several other attendees during Wednesday’s lunch.

“The Spirit Kitchen is all about community spirit,” Carozza said. “It was so uplifting to spend time with both the volunteers and participants. Several of the people celebrating today have been coming together for more than 12 years and they support each other. I especially want to thank all the church volunteers and the Berlin Police Department for their caring and fun community service.”

Nock said that while the Spirit Kitchen is located at Stevenson United Methodist Church, it is entirely funded through grants and donations, not by the church.

The kitchen offers meals every week of the year except next week and anyone interested in attending or donating can find the Spirit Kitchen at 123 N. Main St., Berlin, Md.