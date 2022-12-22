The kids ball drop in Berlin is pictured on Dec. 31, 2019, the last time the town celebrated the new year with official festivities. Photo by Steve Green

BERLIN – The town will resume its tradition of ringing in the new year with a ball drop on Dec. 31.

Berlin will host two New Year’s Eve events, a kids ball drop and a midnight ball drop, to celebrate the arrival of 2023.

“Come on out and have a good time,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “We’re ready to ring in 2023 Berlin style.”

Last year, the town canceled its New Year’s Eve event the day before it was set to occur as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. The event was canceled due to the pandemic the year prior. Wells said the town was ready now to host the festivities after missing out in recent years.

Families are being welcomed to Main Street at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 for music, a laser light show and ball drop. The town will be providing children with bubbles, glow sticks and cow bells to ring in the new year at 6 p.m. The laser light show, sponsored by Atlantic General Hospital, which is 30 minutes long, is set to music and leads right up to the ball drop.

As many young visitors head home, Callum Toner will be setting up to welcome the town’s later set of guests.

“The Berlin Arts and Entertainment District is sponsoring live music between both events,” Wells said.

The Rogue Citizens will perform later in the evening and the town is set to begin selling beer and wine at 8 p.m. DJ Big Al Reno will help entertain until the 11:15 p.m. laser show that leads into the midnight ball drop.

Wells said the town considered fireworks as New Year’s Eve entertainment but in the end opted to try a laser show as something new.

“It adds a little excitement,” she said. “Laser shows are kid and pet friendly.”

Wells stressed that there was no cost to attend the ball drop and no cost to park in Berlin. There is no shuttle for the event, however, and those who live in town and plan to attend are encouraged to walk.

A variety of food, including popcorn and hot chocolate, will be sold by two food vendors — The Street Kitchen and Sessa’s Vending. While The Street Kitchen will offer things like blackened tuna, Cajun shrimp, quesadillas and pulled pork, Sessa’s Vending will offer hot dogs, Italian sausage, kielbasa and meatballs.

Wells encourages locals and visitors alike to come enjoy a festive evening in town.

“It’s been a couple of years since we have a New Year’s Eve celebration in Berlin,” she said. “Every year it gets better.”

Wells noted that there was no rain date for the event and said it would be canceled in the event of inclement weather.