ASSATEAGUE — National Park Service (NPS) officials announced this month Over Sand Vehicle (OSV) permits for the Assateague Island National Seashore will go on sale early next year.

Assateague Island National Seashore (AINS) Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne reported online purchases for the OSV permits will go on sale Jan. 4. The online purchase option for the OSV permits is new for 2023 and visitors are welcomed to take an early tour of the streamlined process, which is now open at www.recreation.gov website.

The online option will help streamline the OSV sales process for visitors to the barrier island. Permits may be purchased in advance online and then picked up at the park office within 10 days of the purchase. OSV permit sales for the upcoming season will continue to be possible in person via online computer stations at the North Beach Ranger Station on the Maryland side, and the Toms Cove Visitor Center in the Virginia district.

Obtaining an OSV permit for the 2023 season is an easy process that can be accomplished in two ways and should only take minutes. Starting Jan. 4, the OSV permits can be purchased online or by visiting the above-listed sites on the barrier island at either the North Ranger Station in Maryland or the Toms Cove Visitor Center on the Virginia side.

The OSV permit at a cost of $110 allows 24-hour access to the Maryland OSV area, although permittees must be actively fishing from midnight to 5 a.m. with no camping or overnight sleeping. On the Virginia side, the OSV permit allows access during regular business hours for the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.

There is also a Bullpen OSV permit available at $200. That permit allows 24-hour access to the Maryland OSV area. Permittees must have a hard-shelled, slide-on camper with an enclosed toilet with a permanently-installed waste storage tank capable of holding two days of waste water. Permitted vehicles may park overnight in the Bullpen area. For more information about OSV permits at Assateague Island National Seashore, visit www.nps.gov/asis under the Plan Your Visit tab.