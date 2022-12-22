Warren G Harding Merling

OCEAN PINES — Lefty Merling, aged 101, was called home to be with Our Lord Jesus on Dec. 14, 2022.

He died peacefully surrounded by children and several grandchildren at the Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines. A lifelong Maryland resident, Lefty was born March 4, 1921, in Baltimore, son of Anthony and Ida Merling.

Lefty knew how to work hard and play hard. His long successful career included work as a master plumber in Baltimore as well as a Deputy Sheriff in Baltimore City, from where he retired in 1985. He enjoyed fishing, attending Baltimore Colts (and eventually Ravens) games and socializing with family and friends. He spent the last 12 years of his life living in Ocean City with his wife of 49 years, Joan, until her passing in 2021.

Lefty was a decorated WWII veteran, receiving an Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon and WWII Victory Ribbon. Lefty and Joan were long time active members of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Baltimore.

He is survived by daughter, Sharon Stewart and her husband John; son David Hartman and his wife Marie and children Ryan and Lauren of Annapolis; and son Delegate Wayne Hartman and his wife Sharon and their children Alyson and Trent (wife Miranda) of Ocean City. Wayne and Sharon have been loving caregivers for their dad and mom for the past several years.

Besides wife Joan and his parents, Lefty is preceded in death by his daughter, Pat Andrews and husband Don; son, Richard Merling; and sisters Ruth Chambers, Sophia Druery and Theresa Druery and their husbands. He is survived by grandchildren Greg, Donny and Scott Andrews and Michelle Parsons and their spouses, as well as many great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.

Services were held followed by a Christian burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in Lefty’s name to the Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines.

Bette Phillips

OCEAN CITY — Bette Phillips passed away peacefully at 3:31 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2022.

She was born on March 31 in Salisbury the daughter of the late Orlando M. Bailey and Frederica D. Bailey. She is survived by her husband, J. Harrison Phillips, III of Ocean City and a close family.

In her early years, she was a Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader, a teacher at Head Start and Buckingham School in Berlin, then working many years for Worcester County Social Services, later retiring as the Assistant Director. After retiring, she helped her husband in his law practice. She was President of the Little Salisbury Civic Association, a board member for Cedar Capel in Snow Hill, a member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Ocean City Noise Board.

A private graveside funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society P.O, Box 48 Berlin, Md. 21811 or to the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department 10124 Keyser Point Rd. Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Benjamin W. Shockley

SNOW HILL – Benjamin W. Shockley, 79, of Snow Hill, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born Dec. 28, 1942, he was the son of the late Arthur and Eloise (Bradford) Shockley.

After graduating from high school, Benny served in the US Army. He then attended barber school and worked in barber shops in Berlin and Snow Hill. He also worked for Lance Incorporated for over 30 years retiring as a Senior Manager. His love of cutting hair continued for friends and family until recent years.

Benny was a member of Spence Baptist Church. He was a life member of the Snow Hill Fire Department, member of the Snow Hill Lion’s Club and had been a past president of the Snow Hill Little League. Benny enjoyed playing softball in many local leagues and had been a longtime high school soccer referee.

Survivors include three children, Dwayne Shockley and his wife, Cindy, of Snow Hill, Lisa Gebhardt and her husband, Tim, of Snow Hill and Kim S. Donoway and her husband, Tommy, of Newark; a brother, M. Edwin “Buddy” Shockley and his wife, Gail, of Snow Hill; eight grandchildren, Jessica Chew and her husband, Brandon, of Delmar, Del., Travis Shockley and his wife, Samantha, of Snow Hill, Curtis Shockley and his wife, Kristen, of Snow Hill, Collin Shockley and his wife, Stacey, of Millington, Timmy Gebhardt and his wife, Nicole, of Snow Hill, Colby Gebhardt and his wife, Trudy, of Snow Hill, Jason Donoway and his wife, Haley, of Newark and Melissa Donoway of Snow Hill; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Arthur, Jr. and Tommy Shockley, and his sister-in-law, Joan Shockley.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Spence Baptist Church Family Center, 4814 Pawpaw Creek Road, Snow Hill. Md. 21863. Private burial is at Snow Hill Christian Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Snow Hill Fire Department, 4718 Snow Hill Road, Snow Hill, Md. 21863 or to Spence Baptist Church, ATTN: Youth Ministry, 4824 Pawpaw Creek Road, Snow Hill, Md. 21863

Arrangements are in care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A. Visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.