Worcester County Garden Club Decorates Holiday Tree

eOn November 29, five Worcester County Garden Club members traveled to Annapolis and decorated a holiday tree using horticulture grown in member gardens and deer antlers found in Worcester County. Pictured from left to right are Jan King, Pat Arata, First Lady Yumi Hogan, Suzy Young, Joanne Kirby and Mary Ellen Jefferson. (Photo courtesy of the Executive Office of the Governor)