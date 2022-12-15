ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your work on a recent job assignment is impressive and sure to be noticed. Meanwhile, expect to receive news about an upcoming holiday event you won’t want to miss.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Saving the world one person at a time is what you were born to do. So accept it when people ask you for help, especially during the holiday season.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Now that you’ve resolved all doubts about an important decision, you can surprise a lot of people by defending your stand with strong and well-reasoned arguments.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The holiday mood stirs your need to nurture everyone, from the family cat to great-grandma. But don’t overdo it, especially with teens, who like to feel grown up.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Enjoy basking in the warm love of family and close friends this holiday season. But don’t fall into a prolonged catnap yet. There’s still much to do before you can fully put up your paws and relax.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Avoid pushing others to work as hard as you do on a common project. Instead, encourage them to do their best, and they might well reward you with a pleasant surprise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Like the sensible Libra you are, you no doubt already started your holiday shopping. But be careful to keep within your budget. Shop around for the best buys.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Love and friendship remain strong in your aspect over the next several days. This is a good time to develop new relationships and strengthen old ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A beloved family member has news that will brighten your holidays. Also expect to hear from friends who had long since moved out of your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Family and friends are in for a surprise when you accept the need to make a change without being talked into it. (Bet it surprised you, too, didn’t it?)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Restoring an old friendship might not be as easy as you had hoped. You might want to explore the reasons for your former buddy’s reluctance to cooperate.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your party-going activities pick up as the holiday season takes off. Enjoy your plunge into the social swim as you make new friends and renew old friendships.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are caring and considerate — two wonderful attributes that endear you to people of all ages.

