BERLIN – More than $3.2 million in grant funding will allow seven economic development projects to advance in Worcester County.

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced 114 projects throughout Maryland’s rural counties would be funded through a $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund.

Under the program, more than $3.2 million was awarded to seven Worcester County agencies to support bikeways, wastewater, broadband and dredging projects.

“Back in 2014, when I was first running for governor, I said that if I was elected the war on rural Maryland would be over, and that communities that had been ignored and neglected would no longer be forgotten,” Hogan said. “We have made good on that promise, delivering unprecedented investments to our rural communities.”

He continued, “These grants and the dozens of projects they support will have a lasting and transformative impact, helping to make these areas more attractive for tourism, jobs, and economic development. This is another shining example of how we are truly changing rural Maryland for the better.”

Earlier this year, five rural regional councils – representing the upper, mid, and lower Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland, and Western Maryland – each received $10 million to fund key projects in their respective counties. And in September, each council submitted applications for review by Maryland Commerce, with 114 projects receiving approval.

Worcester County Government received a combined $2,999,333 in grant funding for four projects.

More than $200,000 will be dedicated to engineering and design services to expand and interconnect the Mystic Harbour and Riddle Farm water systems, while $275,000 will be used to dredge the West Ocean City Commercial Harbor.

The county also received $800,000 to provide fiber optic service to main street areas in Berlin, Snow Hill, Pocomoke City and surrounding area.

“The county would run buried conduit throughout the areas allowing for every home and business to have fiber service with no large up front install fee,” the grant award reads. “The conduit would be co‐owned by the county allowing the county to utilize the network for any future expansions of their network or any new ideas this network can provide. This could include camera systems, Wi‐Fi for towns, internet for special events, etc.”

Worcester County will also utilize $1,719,333 in economic development funding to upgrade membranes at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant. Earlier this year, county officials learned failing membranes at the plant had resulted in capacity and maintenance issues.

“We’ve had to pump and haul more than we would like to,” Public Works Director Dallas Baker told the commissioners in August.

Other awardees in Worcester County include Pocomoke City, which received $100,000 for pathway projects. For years, the city has explored infrastructure improvements relating to bikeways, walkways and paths.

“Creating strong pathways leads to positive economic impact,” the grant award reads. “This project will focus on three main factors: Infrastructure Feasibility (hardscape and environmental), Economic Development, and Intercommunity Connectivity.”

In Snow Hill, Lower Shore Land Trust received $100,000 to support trails and greenways connections, while the town received $100,000 to support a bikeways project within the community.

“The Snow Hill Bikeways Project will be the central link to various bikeways plans being developed by neighboring communities, positively impacting tourism, and economic development of the Town,” the grant award reads. “Economic impact studies by the Rails to Trails Conservancy show a correlation between trails and increased property values, business development, quality of life, and tourism.”

The Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund, which is overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered by the five rural regional councils, was announced by Hogan earlier this year to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment, and create jobs in the state’s rural regions.

Some projects will enhance broadband access and workforce training across multiple counties, while others will support tourism projects, including visitor centers, walking and biking trails, event facilities, and feasibility studies and economic development strategies.

The counties benefiting from the grant funds include Allegany, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico, and Worcester.

“We were very pleased to receive more than 100 applications for funding, with a wide depth and breadth of projects to review,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “From those that will help to attract new visitors to these areas, to others that will benefit the community and businesses with greater connectivity or upgrading necessary infrastructure, we look forward to these funds being a real boost to our rural counties.”