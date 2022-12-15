Carl Edward Prager

SALISBURY — Carl Edward Prager, fondly known as Ed, 82, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Wicomico Nursing Home.

Born in St. Michaels, Md., he was the son of the late Carl Edward and Mary Lou (Isner) Prager. He graduated from St. Michaels High School in the class of 1958 before going on to four years in the United States Air Force. After completing his time in the Air Force, he earned a degree from Towson University in Educational Organization and Administration and worked primarily for the Worcester County Board of Education. He will be remembered by many as the principal of Berlin Middle School. He enjoyed his son’s athletic activities. He also enjoyed RVing, meeting new people, visiting parks, museums, plays, concerts, and reading nonfiction. He also enjoyed Bible study, fishing and eating out with friends.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; his three sons, Mark Prager and his wife Liezel of Seminole, Fla., Eric Prager of Skaneateles, N.Y. and Kurt Prager of Severna Park; a stepson, Andrew Brittingham and his wife Ashley of Vicksburg, Mich.; and grandchildren Bear, Aiden and Gavin Prager and Ashden Brittingham. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret “Jean” and her husband Bruce of Felton, Del.; a cousin, Terry Greenwood and his wife Rosemary of Salisbury; three nephews and one niece.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Prager, in 2008.

A memorial service was held at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Interment was held at Olivet Cemetery in St. Michaels. A brief service of remembrance was also held at at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in St. Michaels.

Memorial donations may be made to Women Supporting Women, 1324 Belmont Avenue, Salisbury, Md. 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A. Visit www.HollowayFH.com to send condolences to the family.

Gertrude Georgeanna Russo

OCEAN CITY — Gertrude “Trudy” Georgeanna Russo, 79, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late George Sajdak and Gertrude Yeager.

While working at Squires in Baltimore, Trudy met the love of her life, Antonio “Tony” Russo. They began their first business, Tony’s Pizza on Wise Avenue in Baltimore before heading to Ocean City where they successfully opened several businesses. For over 60 years, Trudy worked faithfully alongside Tony as they built their legacy together, from owning and operating the Roosevelt Hotel to Tony’s Pizza and Tony’s Casa Di oPasta, and more recently The Rideau Oceanfront Hotel.

Besides being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Trudy was an excellent cook; her family in Sicily taught her some of Tony’s favorite meals from family recipes. She loved country music and thrill-seeking adventures, like riding roller coasters with her granddaughter. Trudy spent many wonderful winter months in her Florida home where she was happiest entertaining family and friends. Her loyalty and devotion to others was immeasurable. She enjoyed the finer things in life and shopping with her friend and caretaker Leticia.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Russo; her children, Lisa Russo (Rich Angelo) Tony Russo Jr. and Cristina Russo (Mark Bitzel); two sisters, Vicky Gaydos (Paul) and Marge Harris (Charles); four grandchildren, Chelsea Andresen, Jeffrey Andresen, Aleksandra Russo and Antonio Russo; a great-granddaughter, Brayleigh Andresen; and many relatives who live in Ocean City, Baltimore, and Sicily. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Gordnier and Janice Kenny, as well as her beloved son, Angelo Russo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842, or Johns Hopkins Hospital at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/physmed, and make the gift “In Memory of Mrs. Gertrude Russo.”

Services were held this week at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City including a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

David Paul Mulkay III

BERLIN — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, David Paul Mulkay III, 71, of Assateague Pointe, Berlin, formerly of Lutherville, Md. and of Ft. Pierce, Fla., left us following a prolonged illness.

Son of the late John and Ann Mulkay of Lutherville-Timonium, Md., he is survived by beloved brothers Jack Mulkay and wife Leslie (Bauer) of Flower Mound, Texas, Barry Mulkay and wife Peggy (FitzGerald) of San Clemente, Calif.; many nieces and nephews; and best friend Bruce Liebert and wife Cindy (Bauer) of Ocean City.

A private ceremony and celebration will take place in Ocean City during summer 2023.

Alva Richard Cummings

BERLIN — Alva Richard Cummings, age 91, of Berlin, formerly Collingswood, N.J., passed peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Born in Merchantville, N.J., he was the son of the late Wesley Cummings and Esther Doron.

Alva was an Army Korean War Veteran serving in the 5th Regimental Combat Team. He was retired from the US Postal service (VOMA) in Camden, N.J. and from the New Jersey Racing Commission.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. Cummings (nee Hood) for 56 years; dear father of Linda Breslin (Brian), Darren Cummings (Heather) (Nicole Apple), Richard Cummings (Carole) and Stacey Ludwick (Paul); and dear brother of Robert Cummings and sister Shirley Ann Cox and the late Maurice “Buck” Cummings, Bill Cummings, Esther Irvins, Doris Delowery and Betty Lou Sikora. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Brian and Colin Breslin, Meghan, Samantha and Andrew Cummings, Hayden, Will and Aly Ludwick, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held at Garden of the Pines Cemetery, 11227 Racetrack Road, Ocean Pines, Md. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Mary Anna Weber

BERLIN — Mary Anna Weber, age 97, passed away at her home in Berlin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Born in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Joseph T. O’Leary and Theresa M. Everett.

A born educator, Mary was happiest when surrounded by the students she taught. Her patience and enthusiasm inspired not only the children she taught, but also her colleagues. Though retired for many ears, the friendships forged during her tenure at Cromwell and Hilltop Elementary schools sustained and were cherished through her entire life.

Mary was a deeply spiritual woman whose love of God was evident in her love of friends and family. She was an anchor in times of distress and a comfort in times of sorrow. Her love of life and people brought joy to the ordinary and an appreciation of every circumstance.

An exceptional and experienced force in the kitchen, everyone who knew Mary looked forward to her culinary treats. “Always save room for dessert” was a favorite maxim, and her contributions to “Fat Fridays” are legendary.

It is impossible to fathom the many lives that were enriched by Mary; from the children whose love of learning blossomed in her care to the family and friends who learned what it means to be loved deeply. The lives of those who knew Mary are forever changed and her memory will remain to encourage us throughout our lives.

She is survived by her son, George A. Weber, III; two grandchildren, Rick (Shrebia), and Jeff (Michelle); her caregiver Maureen Thompson; her favorite nurse, Mackenzie Lane; and numerous great grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Maureen West; a brother, Lawrence O’Leary; and a sister, Dolores Farley.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mary’s name to Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Services were held, including a viewing at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin and a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Cemetery in Elkridge at a yet undetermined date in the spring. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Frank Louis Krach Sr.

OCEAN PINES — Frank Louis Krach Sr., Ocean Pines resident from 2002-2019, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, at his daughter Kathleen’s home, where he received loving care in his final days.

He was a member of St. John Neumann Church, an Ocean Pines Realtor and a member of the Delmarva Irish American Club.

Frank was born on July 1, 1935 to Jacob and Theresa Krach. He grew up in the Hamden neighborhood of Baltimore, along with his three brothers, John, Joe and Tom. Frank was a proud graduate of Calvert Hall College High School, class of 1953, and a proud U.S. Army Veteran, serving with honor in Korea from 1955 through 1956. Frank married his high school sweetheart, Margaret ‘Peg’ Mary Quinn, in 1958, and they would later become the parents of four children, Frank Jr., Kathleen, Michael, and Tracy.

To his children, their “Dad” was a gentle and kind father, who always supported his family. He worked in the insurance field and ultimately retired from NRECA after more than thirty years. Dad was a supportive husband to Peg, our mom, for 57 years. He lovingly cared for our Mom during her long decline with cancer, and we are so very proud of and thankful for Dad’s dedication to keep her home until her last day. Frank’s life was blessed with a growing family to include two daughters’-in-law, Sally (Frank’s wife) and Trish (Mike’s wife) and a son-in-law Joe (Tracy’s husband).

To his nine grandchildren, Katie, Jake, Julia, Annie, Thomas, Gracie, Josh, Jon and James, their “PopPop” was a fun and giving grandfather, and they will forever love the ocean, Assateague, poker and Tastykakes because of all their joy filled visits to Granny and PopPop’s beautiful home in Ocean Pines. Frank and Peg welcomed many of you, friends and family, with their generous hospitality. You all will remember our Dad as a kind and loving gentleman. He gave his family all that he had. We are grateful for our Dad, may he know God’s mercy and salvation, and rest in eternal peace.

Frank Krach’s life will be celebrated with a funeral Mass and his cremains will be placed alongside his wife’s ashes, at the Columbarium, Arlington National Cemetery, in 2023, date to be determined.

We gratefully ask, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Surpassing Grace Ministries, in memory and celebration of our dad. Your full donation will go to support orphans in Southeast Asia. Please send your donation to Frank’s daughter, Tracy, 155 Steely Hill Rd. Easton, Pa. 18042, payable to “Surpassing Grace Ministries.” Contact the family for more information about this ministry.

Charles Ronald Gosser, Jr.

OCEAN PINES — Charles Ronald Gosser, Jr. “Ron”, 77, of Ocean Pines, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 while under Hospice Care in Salisbury, just three months after the passing of his loving wife of 35 years, Deborah Marie Gosser.

Born on June 17, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., Ron was the only son of the late Charles Simon Gosser and the late Ruth Lefferts Gosser. Ron and his parents moved to Baltimore where he graduated from Brooklyn Park High School, in the class of 1963.

In the summers of 1962 and 1963 Ron was a lifeguard for the Ocean City Beach Patrol, where he found his love for the beach and met his first wife, Dale Petrarca.

Ron later graduated from the University of Baltimore in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Ron worked over 32 years at Hoechst Roussel Vet in sales for human pharmaceuticals as well as the poultry industry. Ron was a huge inspiration to many while in the poultry industry, he traveled and entertained many customers who soon became some of his best friends and comrades in the business.

Ron was part of the Salisbury Rotary Club from 1987-2003 and sat as a board member of the Salisbury YMCA from 2001-2003. Ron enjoyed his retirement working on the Ocean City boardwalk renting bicycles for Eden Roc at the Beach Plaza Hotel. Ron enjoyed going to the gym, biking, boxing, golfing, hunting, shooting, and boating. Ron loved traveling with his wife, Debbie to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events, and see the world.

Charles “Ron” Gosser is survived by his three daughters, Debbie Davis and her husband Dan of Leesburg, Va.; Tammy Stanard of Leesburg, Va.; Kathryn Suzanne Gosser, of Ocean Pines; five grandsons, Will Davis of Leesburg, Va., Charley Davis of Leesburg, Va., Jack Davis of Leesburg, Va., Logan Stanard of Leesburg, Va., Franklin Gosser Stockett of Ocean Pines; and two granddaughters, Emily Stanard of Leesburg, Va. and Magnolia Stockett of Ocean Pines.

A Celebration of Life will be held in June of 2023 in correspondence with the Ocean City Beach Patrol, more information will be coming at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ocean City Beach Patrol Surf and Rescue Association, 109 Talbot Street, Ocean City, Md. 21842. A letter will be sent to the family thanking you for your donations.