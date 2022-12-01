OCEAN CITY— Ocean City paramedics were transported by the U.S. Coast Guard mid-morning on Tuesday to a traumatic injury incident about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of the resort.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to a reported traumatic injury aboard a 50-foot fishing boat about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of Ocean City. A fisherman aboard the vessel reportedly got his arm caught in a winch. The Coast Guard responded with Ocean City EMTs aboard to assist the victim at the scene, which was about one hour from shore.

The victim’s arm was freed from the winch, and he was transported back to shore in Ocean City for treatment of his injuries. A second unit including aviation was not required. The condition or identity of the victim has not been made public.