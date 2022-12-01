Replica Handgun Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested last week when resort police located a replica handgun in a vehicle in which he was sitting in the parking lot of an uptown business that was closed at the time.

Around 11:40 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer observed a vehicle parked in the parking lot of an uptown business in the area of 123rd Street that was closed at the time. OCPD officers observed the vehicle was occupied and no one got out or into the vehicle during the roughly 20 minutes they monitored it.

OCPD officers approached the vehicle on foot and made contact with the driver, identified as Bashar Amireh, 22, of Rehoboth, Del., in the driver’s seat and a female in the passenger seat. Both said they were just sitting in the vehicle and could provide no valid reason for being in that location with the stores in the area closed, according to police reports.

One of the OCPD officers observed a handgun in the pocket of the driver’s door. When officers advised Amireh not to reach for the handgun, he informed them it was an airsoft gun, essentially admitting knowledge that the weapon was in the vehicle, according to police reports.

Police collected the black replica handgun which had an appearance similar to a Glock. The officers rendered the gun safe and determined it was a CO2-powered weapon capable of firing projectiles in the form of BBs, according to police reports. Also in the vehicle, officers located a glass jar of suspected marijuana less than 10 grams in the glove compartment. Amireh was arrested and charged with possession of a replica handgun.

Investigation Leads To Crack

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested for possession of cocaine and paraphernalia last week after a controlled dangerous substance investigation was initiated in September.

During the month of September, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers initiated a controlled dangerous substance investigation on a suspect identified as Glenn Deaton, 58, of Ocean City. At the close of the investigation, OCPD detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for Deaton and his vehicle. Last Tuesday, the OCPD Special Enforcement Unit conducted a stop on Deaton’s vehicle after determining he was driving and the warrants were executed.

During a search of Deaton’s person, OCPD detectives located a clear plastic bag with cocaine residue in it, according to police reports. In addition, officers located a small plastic bag that contained cocaine residue in it in Deaton’s front left pants pocket. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a small glass smoking pipe with white power residue in it and a Chore Boy filter.

In the center console, officers located numerous bits and pieces of a white rock substance consistent with crack cocaine. In the driver’s side door pocket area, officers located additional plastic bags that contained a white powder residue. Deaton was ultimately arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia.

Deadly Weapon Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A local woman was arrested last weekend after it was determined the vehicle she was driving had fraudulent license plates attached and a search of the vehicle turned up a concealed deadly weapon.

Around 2:40 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area observed a vehicle with Delaware tags heading south on Philadelphia Avenue before heading west across the Route 50 Bridge. The officer ran a background check on the vehicle and located it parked at a gas pump at a West Ocean City convenience store, according to police reports.

Both occupants reportedly got out of the vehicle, including the driver, identified as Tonya Yates, 41, of Ocean City, and her male passenger. Yates and her passenger emerged from the store and got back into the vehicle. According to police reports, Yates then moved the vehicle from the gas pump to a corner area of the parking lot.

Ocean City Communications advised the officer the registration for the vehicle had expired in June. Armed with that knowledge, the officer activated his patrol vehicle’s lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop. Yates was asked to provide the vehicle’s registration and proof of insurance but was only able to produce a Delaware identification card.

The officer then observed it appeared the license plates on the vehicle appeared to be fraudulent and displayed an expiration date of December 2022, according to police reports. A closer look revealed the license plates on Yates’ vehicle were fraudulent and that they had been photocopied on regular card-stock paper, according to police reports.

A background check revealed Yates’ driving privileges in Delaware had been suspected. When questioned, Yates reportedly advised he license had been suspended because she had to take a driver improvement course.

At that point, Yates was arrested for driving on a suspended license and for using falsified vehicle registration plates. A tow truck arrived to impound the vehicle, the contents of which were inventoried prior to it being towed.

During the search of the vehicle, officers located a large, fixed-blade knife in the driver’s door pocket. The inventory also led to the discovery of an additional fraudulent license plate under the driver’s seat. Yates was charged with numerous traffic offenses along with possession of a concealed deadly weapon.

Disorderly Conduct Charge

OCEAN CITY — A New Jersey man was arrested last week after allegedly causing a disturbance in an uptown neighborhood and refusing to obey lawful orders from police officers.

Around 11:40 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a residence uptown on Laurel Avenue for a reported disorderly individual. The officer arrived and located the suspect, identified as Henryk Jarzabski, 63, of Keansburg, N.J. sitting on the front steps of a residence. According to police reports, Jarzabski told the officer his wife and friends are in the mafia and that they were trying to kill him. Jarzabski reportedly showed signs of intoxication, according to police reports.

The officer reportedly learned Jarzabski did not live at the residence of which he was sitting on the front steps. The officer located the residence’s owner, who advised he had observed Jarzabski stumbling in the street while he was sitting in his backyard. The owner said he followed Jarzabski, who ended up sitting on his front steps. The owner told the officer he was concerned about the person who randomly came onto his property, according to police reports.

The officer interviewed an apparently intoxicated Jarzabski and had concerns about potential blood sugar complications and called for EMS to respond. EMS did respond and determined Jarzabski’s blood sugar levels were normal and Jarzabski refused further EMS treatment.

As OCPD officers were attempting to get Jarzabski safely home, he observed one of his friends and immediately began screaming and ran into the travel portion of the roadway, according to police reports. Officers attempted to get Jarzabski out of the roadway, but he refused to comply and continued to scream, according to police reports.

Jarzabski reportedly continued to not follow the officer’s orders and he was eventually arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, refusing to obey a lawful order and public intoxication.

Suspended Sentence For Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man, arrested in October after allegedly striking and choking his girlfriend at a downtown hotel after they had gotten separated at Sunfest, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault and was sentenced to three years, all of which was suspended except for the 27 days he served while awaiting trial.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 22, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel at 26th Street for a reported domestic assault. Officers met with a female victim, who reported she had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, later identified as Troy Froemming, 51, of Alexandria, Va., according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police the incident had initially started as a verbal altercation. She told officers she and Froemming had gone to Sunfest together earlier in the day and had gotten separated from each other, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told when they got separated, Froemming had driven the vehicle back to their hotel room. The victim told police Froemming had her cell phone and her car keys, so when she could not locate him, and she made the decision to walk back to their hotel at 26th Street, according to police reports.

The victim told police Froemming was agitated he had been waiting for two hours and began throwing her around the room. The victim reportedly told police she lost her balance and fell to the floor, and Froemming got on top of her and began striking her in the face with a closed fist. The victim advised Froemming had struck her in the face at least four times with a closed fist. Officers observed the victim had lacerations on her top and bottom lips, which appeared to be swollen, according to police reports.

The victim told police when Froemming stopped punching her, he put both of his hands around her throat and began choking her, according to police reports. The victim told police she was gasping for air and began seeing stars and had blackness going in and out while Froemming was choking her, according to police reports.

The victim told police Froemming eventually loosened his grip and she able to get away from him. She reportedly ran downstairs to the front desk and advised staffers to call 911, according to police reports. When questioned, Froemming corroborated the victim’s version about how they got separated at Sunfest.

However, Froemming told officers when he returned to the hotel, the victim confronted him in a stairwell and struck him in the face. Froemming also told officers he did try to push the victim away, but at no point did they end up on the ground. Froemming told officer at one point during the altercation, the victim had bitten his pinky finger and he blood around the nail of that finger, according to police report.

Based on the investigation, the officer concluded Froemming had been the primary aggressor and he was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Froemming was also placed on supervised probation for three years.