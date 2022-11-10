Worcester Preparatory School recently held its high school sports awards banquet. Upper School girls fall sports awards recipients starting in the front row, from left. are Claire Windrow, varsity soccer MVP; Ava Wilsey, varsity soccer most outstanding teammate; Sydney Tingle, cross country coaches award; Catherine Cullen, cross country most outstanding teammate; Ayla Yonker, cross country most improved; and Caitlyn Hoen, cross country MVP; back, from left, are Summer Vent, varsity soccer most improved; Annie Carter, varsity soccer coaches award; Natalie Chadwell, varsity volleyball most improved; Natasha Richter, varsity volleyball MVP; Haris Gjikuria, varsity volleyball most outstanding teammate; Sara Freih, varsity volleyball coaches award; and Vanesska Hall, varsity golf coaches award. Submitted Photos