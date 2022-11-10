OCEAN CITY – The face of the Ocean City Council changed this week with two newcomers elected to the body at the close of Tuesday’s municipal election. Ocean City held its municipal election on Tuesday with four candidates vying for three open council seats and the mayor’s seat. Mayor Rick Meehan ran unopposed and was…
Read More »
BERLIN – Berlin’s former town administrator is facing felony charges of theft and forgery after a town audit revealed discrepancies. Jeff Fleetwood, who served as Berlin’s town administrator from 2019 to spring of 2022, has been charged with six counts of forgery of private documents, theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft scheme $1,500 to…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY – Following his last meeting at the dais after 20 years of service, Councilman Lloyd Martin was feted this week by his colleagues and friends. Ocean City’s municipal election was Tuesday with three candidates elected to fill vacant seats, including incumbent Council President Matt James and two newcomers. One of those seats has…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY -- After the inaugural Oceans Calling three-day beach music festival scheduled for late September was cancelled because of threatening weather, resort officials this week approved the same dates for next year at the producer’s request. The first-ever Oceans Calling promised to be the biggest concert festival ever held in the resort. The three-day…
Read More »