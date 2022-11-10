WPS Students Donate to SPCA

Students DWorcester Prep middle school student Chase Thompson, pictured with Head of School Dr. John McDonald, recently presented a check to the SPCA for over $900, a result of the fundraiser he spearheaded through his “Head of School for a Day” experience. As Head of School, he asked his fellow WPS students for donations to the local SPCA. During the day, he attended leadership meetings, visited classrooms, and conducted security and athletic field checks.