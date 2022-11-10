BERLIN — The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation held its successful Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament in September at the Ocean City Golf Club.

The forecast predicted rain leading up to the event, but the weather held out long enough for the golfers to complete their 18 holes, resulting in another successful year. The event was attended by 210 golfers on 53 teams. Participants, volunteers and Atlantic General staff shared a day full of golf, great food and fun.

With the help of many sponsors and participants, the event raised $124,000 for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Proceeds from the tournament enable Atlantic General Hospital, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, to advance the health of the residents and visitors of our community through a coordinated care delivery system that provides access to quality care, personalized service and education.

Hospital official thanked all of the volunteers who generously gave their time and talents to this worthwhile event. A special thank you to Buddy Sass and Ocean City Golf Club, Steven Sweigert and Daniel Bunting, the co-chairs of AGH’s 29th Annual Fall Golf Classic and the entire Fall Golf Classic Committee.

A special thanks was paid to the sponsors who made the 29th Annual Fall Golf Classic possible, particularly Legacy Sponsor The Carousel Group, which has served as the lead contributor for 23 consecutive years.

Numerous prizes were given out after the tournament. Winnings teams were Home Instead, Don Boger, Jim DeAngelis, Evan Hileman and Robert Williams; Bradshaw’s Drywall, Tom Bradshaw, Kevin Brown, Tim Perunko and Ray Wank; and Castle in the Sand – Bob Bonello, Steve Kiggins, Salty Selt and Eric VonWagner.

Special recognition for the last place “anchor” team went to Bill Harrington, Susan Gatcomb, Matt Simpson and Ellen Waters

The Golden Ball Challenge winner was the American Legion team of Tom Wengert, Gilbert Bordaille, Harry Rey and Jim Wolf.

The Women’s Longest Drive prize went to Poppy Granite.

The Men’s Longest Drive

was a tie between Eric Torres and Law Adkins/

The Women’s Closest to the Pin

winner was Mary Dale Craig.

The Men’s Closest to the Pin

winner was a tie between Salty Selt and Evan Hileman.

Taking top honors in the Putting Contest were Kevin Brown, Ernie Wagner and Charlie Capute.

Winning the Floating Green Contest were Evan Hileman, Dan Parker, Larry White, Jim DeAngelis and Penny O’linger.