Decatur’s Luke Mergott lays out for one of his two touchdown catches during the Seahawks’ 45-13 win over C. Milton Wright in the first round of the state 2A playoffs. Photo by Bayside Sports-Vince Risser

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team’s remarkable season continued last weekend with a rout of visiting C. Milton Wright in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.

The Seahawks went 7-2 in the regular season and earned a three-seed in the state 2A playoffs, which opened last weekend. Decatur drew sixth-seeded C. Milton Wright in the opener at home on Friday and wasted no time getting out in front and staying in front.

The Seahawks led 21-0 after one quarter and 35-7 at the half on their way to the blowout win. C. Milton Wright scored late, but the damage had been done and Decatur cruised to the 45-13 win to advance in the state playoffs. Bryce Coleman led the offense, completing eight passes in 17 attempts for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Coleman also carried the ball 12 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Nathan Tapley ran 11 times for 33 yards and two touchdowns, while Caden Shockley rushed 13 times for 58 yards. Coleman accounted for 236 yards of total offense. Luke Mergott caught two passes for 55 yards, both of them touchdowns. Kicker Brogan Eastlack was a perfect six for six on extra point attempts during the win.

With the win, Decatur advanced to the second round in the 2A tournament and earned another home game on Friday against Bayside North foe North Caroline. The Seahawks beat the Bulldogs in the regular season, 16-14.