Things I Like – November 4, 2022

by

My wife’s passion for Halloween

Fun golf tournament fundraisers

Off-season restaurant specials

Bluewater Advertorial  

Berlin homeowners’ Halloween creativity

Rooting for the Phillies

Biking a freshly paved road

Strangers who wave hello

Giggles with my son after school

Fried chicken every now and again

Teens who like to volunteer

An outside lunch in October

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.