BERLIN – The speed limit will be lowered on a road where two pedestrians died this year in separate hit-and-run collisions.

Senator Mary Beth Carozza announced Wednesday the Maryland State Highway Administration’s decision to lower the speed limit from 50 mph to 40 mph on Gray’s Corner Road. The senator said the move will increase public safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

According to Carozza, she has been working with the state officials and the local community following 14-year-old Gavin Knupp’s death in a hit-and-run crash on Gray’s Corner Road in July and Terri Wattay’s passing after a hit-and-run driver struck her while she walking her dog on Gray’s Corner Road in early October. Thought a suspect was identified in Wattay’s case, no charges have been filed in either incident. The vehicle in Knupp’s case is in Maryland State Police possession but the probe has not resulted in any charges to date.

This speed reduction will take place as soon as next week, according to the SHA.

For the past several months, Carozza reported SHA has moved forward with several safety improvements on Gray’s Corner Road including increased lighting, eliminating the passing zone, restriping the roadway and installing new signs. In addition, the Maryland State Police has increased its enforcement in this area, she said.

“I want to thank the SHA leadership and all the team for these timely safety improvement and for listening to the concerns of our local community,” said Carozza. “I especially appreciate the SHA recognizing the urgency of this community requ4est and the responsiveness in our request to lower the speed limit on Gray’s Corner Road.”

Carozza noted similar requests for lowering speed limits on roads often can take long periods of time to be reviewed by the SHA.

“In addition to these improvements, SHA officials also are reviewing the entire Gray’s Corner Road corridor to consider future safety improvements,” said Carozza, who also thanked all the community members who contacted her.

Tiffany Knupp, Gavin’s mother, thanked Carozza on her personal Facebook page as well as the Justice For Gavin page.

“I want to personally thank you for your support and continued efforts in pursuing the changes needed on Grey’s Corner Road. We voiced our concerns and you not only listened you took action,” she wrote. “Since Gavin’s death you have made the road a no passing zone, added more lighting and additional law enforcement presence and now lowering the speed limit to 40 mph.”