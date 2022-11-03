The Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) Auxiliary ER volunteers recently received the Dedication to Excellence Award for their commitment to the hospital and the patients they serve. These volunteers were the first members of the auxiliary to return to help at the hospital after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. Additionally, when COVID-19 cases spiked again this year during the busy summer season, the volunteers worked right alongside the staff, picking up extra shifts, coming in early or staying late. Pictured, front row from left, are Audrey Vanscoy, Laura Rohe, Auxiliary President Ann Hamilton, Steve Stein, ED Assistant Coordinator Nancy Cartwright, ED Coordinator Debbie Staufenberg, Nancy Jarvis, Board Quality Committee Chair Vonnie Brown, Joyce Brittan, and AGH Vice President of Public Relations Toni Keiser. Pictured, back row from left, are Jim Morvick, Ken Waters, AGH Board of Trustees Chair Charlotte Cathell and Bruce Jarvis. Not pictured are Bill Megary, Joan Dempsey and Brooks Ensor. Submitted Photo

Reaccreditation Earned

BERLIN – The CRICKET Center, Worcester County’s only child advocacy center, has been awarded reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process.

As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in effective and efficient ways that meet the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.

Accredited CACs must undergo a reaccreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied.

With accreditation standards being updated in 2017, reaccreditation this year reflects The CRICKET Center’s commitment to providing evidence-based methods practice.

National Children’s Alliance awards accredited membership based on a CAC’s compliance with 10 national accreditation standards to ensure effective, efficient, and consistent delivery of services to child abuse victims. Accredited members must utilize a functioning and effective multidisciplinary team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution, and treatment.

National Children’s Alliance also considers standards regarding a center’s cultural competency and diversity, forensic interviews, victim support and advocacy, medical evaluation, therapeutic intervention, and a child-focused setting.

The CRICKET Center has served victims of child abuse in Worcester County since 2006. As an accredited member of National Children’s Alliance, The CRICKET Center provides comprehensive, coordinated, and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.

“The team of professionals working at The CRICKET Center recognizes the importance of maintaining accredited status from National Children’s Alliance,” said Lauren Cooper, executive director of The CRICKET Center. “Reaccreditation not only validates our team’s dedication to proven effective approaches of child abuse intervention and prevention but also contributes to consistency across the Children’s Advocacy Center movement as a whole.”

“The CRICKET Center is to be commended for its continued commitment to effectively serve victims of child abuse,” said Teresa Huizar, executive director of National Children’s Alliance. “As the national association and accrediting body for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high-quality services that result from professional collaboration.”

She continued, “By requiring Accredited Centers to undergo reaccreditation every five years, we ensure that evidence-based practices are being implemented and the highest quality of service is being provided.”

Hospitality Expertise

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group associate, David Botscheller, AIA, completed the Cornell University Hotel Planning and Design Course, further expanding his expertise in the hospitality practice area.

Since joining the firm in 2014, Botscheller’s passion for travel has fueled his interest in hotel design.

The course focused on the guest experience and maximizing the ROI for investors.

Jack Mumford III, AIA, principal and hospitality practice area leader, comments on the accomplishment.

“We are very proud of Dave for continuing to expand his expertise,” he said. “We pride ourselves on bringing specialized staff to each project, and continuing education plays a big role in keeping Becker Morgan Group at the leading edge of the design profession.”

Established in 1983, Becker Morgan Group is a leader in architecture, engineering, surveying, land planning, and interior design in the mid-Atlantic and southeast regions of the United States.

Deputy Officer Named

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners appointed former budget officer, Candace Savage, to serve as the new deputy chief administrative officer (DCAO).

“Candace is the first woman to be appointed to this key leadership position, and there is no one more qualified to step into this role,” Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young said. “She brings the experience, dedication, and administrative foresight that we can depend on.”

Savage, who brings 18 years of planning and accounting experience to this position, joined Worcester County Administration as the budget officer in May 2021.

As part of the financial management team that develops the multi-year fiscal plans to assist with annual budget forecasting, her decisions and responsibilities play a key role in the prudent, fiscal performance that has secured Worcester County Government’s solid financial standing and led to the county obtaining clean opinions from TGM Group, LLC during the annual audit, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, and credit ratings of AA for Fitch, AA+ for Standard and Poor’s, and Aa2 for Moody’s Investor Services.

“I am excited to continue working for the Worcester County Commissioners and citizens of my home county,” Savage said. “I look forward to utilizing my integrity, education, and experience in both the private sector and government to add depth to the administration team.”

She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in corporate finance and a minor in accounting from Salisbury University in 2005. She later earned professional certification as a certified government financial manager through the Association of Government Accountants in 2019.

Prior to joining Worcester County Government (WCG), she owned and operated Titanium, Inc. in Ocean City from 2006 to 2016 and served as an agency budget specialist with the Wicomico County Health Department from 2017 to 2021.

The DCAO is a critical member of county administration and management, overseeing independent and broadly defined missions and special projects and acts on behalf of the CAO in his absence as directed.

Savage, who resides in Worcester County with her husband and two sons, passes the torch of leadership to former senior budget accountant and incoming Budget Officer Kim Reynolds.