Decatur Girls Bow Out of State Tourney

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team bowed out of the state 3A playoffs last week with a 6-2 loss to Chesapeake in the opening round.

The Seahawks had an impressive regular season, going 10-2. Decatur’s only regular season losses came at the hands of Bennett, first on September 14 and then on October 12. Decatur earned the fourth seed in their section of the state 3A regional bracket and a playoff opener at home against fifth-seeded Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County at home last Wednesday.

The Seahawks fell behind early and lost to the Cougars, 6-2. The loss did little to tarnish what was otherwise a remarkable season for the Seahawks.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.