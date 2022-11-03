BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team bowed out of the state 3A playoffs last week with a 6-2 loss to Chesapeake in the opening round.

The Seahawks had an impressive regular season, going 10-2. Decatur’s only regular season losses came at the hands of Bennett, first on September 14 and then on October 12. Decatur earned the fourth seed in their section of the state 3A regional bracket and a playoff opener at home against fifth-seeded Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County at home last Wednesday.

The Seahawks fell behind early and lost to the Cougars, 6-2. The loss did little to tarnish what was otherwise a remarkable season for the Seahawks.