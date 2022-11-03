Seahawks Rout Eagles, Advance to States

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team closed out its regular season last weekend with a 49-6 rout of county rival Snow Hill on Senior Night in the finale.

The Seahawks dismantled Snow Hill largely on the ground. Brycen Coleman did complete four passes on four attempts for 25 yards and a touchdown, but it was Caden Shockley who led Decatur on the ground. Shockley had 11 carries for 183 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Coleman and Gavin Solito also had rushing touchdowns. Jamien Purnell had three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown. With the win, the Seahawks improved to 7-2 overall on the season. Decatur is the three-seed on its side of the state Class 2A bracket and will face sixth-seeded C. Milton Wright at home on Friday. If Decatur advances, the Seahawks will face the winner of the first-round game between Easton and North Caroline, both of whom they have beaten this season. Lurking on the other side of the bracket is top-seeded Kent Island.

