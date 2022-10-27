Wor-Wic Community College Foundation Held Annual 5K Run/Walk

cThe Wor-Wic Community College Foundation held its annual 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic in early October. Lindsay Ford of Salisbury was the fastest female runner with a time of 21:45. At age 11, she was also among the youngest runners. Shown with Ford are Stefanie Rider, left, executive director of the Wor-Wic Foundation, and Kelley Selph, a Wor-Wic graduate and captain of the race.