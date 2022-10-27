BERLIN– Crews are expected to begin paving Main Street in Berlin next week.

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) will begin paving Main Street Nov. 1. The work is expected to take two weeks.

“In November, you will see some crews working downtown and throughout Maryland 818, which extends from 113 across Route 50 and all the way to the ball fields,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said. “You’ll see that work taking place. That’s milling and overlay and then striping.”

Tyndall announced the project during his report at the close of Monday’s council meeting, and on Wednesday SHA issued a news release confirming the project and advising motorists of potential delays.

“Crews will work between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays,” the announcement from SHA reads. “Motorists can expect single-lane closures, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by cones and arrow boards. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts with significant delays during work hours.”

Tyndall said he and several department heads had met with SHA officials to review the project and potential impacts. He said primary concerns related to ensuring there was sufficient public notice of the project and that vehicles were moved out of the roadway when paving was set to begin.

Officials also shared the town’s November event schedule with SHA.

“We were able to make sure those events were clearly articulated and hopefully not impacted by this paving work,” Tyndall said.

While Tyndall said the work was expected to take about two weeks, SHA stated the project should be completed by the end of November, weather permitting. The agency said SHA contractor Allen Myers Inc. would be performing the paving work.

“MDOT SHA is asking residents and businesses for their cooperation during paving operations,” SHA’s news release reads. “Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface.”

SHA also reminds citizens of the Move Over Law in Maryland, which requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.