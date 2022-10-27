BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity golf team closed out a remarkable regular season with a win in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship match over Gunston at Glen Riddle last week.

Worcester finished in 153, while Gunston finished in 184. Mike DePalma and Aleksey Klimins were co-medalists at 36, while Vanesska Hall shot a 40 and Harrison Humes finished in 41. DePalma, Klimins and Hall were named to the All-Conference team, while Griffin Jones earned an honorable mention.