Worcester Golfers Win ESIAC Championship

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity golf team closed out a remarkable regular season with a win in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship match over Gunston at Glen Riddle last week.

Worcester finished in 153, while Gunston finished in 184. Mike DePalma and Aleksey Klimins were co-medalists at 36, while Vanesska Hall shot a 40 and Harrison Humes finished in 41. DePalma, Klimins and Hall were named to the All-Conference team, while Griffin Jones earned an honorable mention.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.