ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Although you love being the focus of everyone’s attention, it’s a good idea to take a few steps back right now to just watch the action. What you see can help with an upcoming decision.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): “Caution” continues to be your watchword this week, as a former colleague tries to reconnect old links. There are still some dark places that need to be illuminated.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Making a good first impression is important. Revealing your often hidden sense of humor can help you get through some of the more awkward situations.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Are you taking that Cancer Crab image too seriously? Lighten up. Instead of complaining about your problems, start resolving them. A friend would be happy to help.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A widening distance between you and that special person needs to be handled with honesty and sensitivity. Don’t let jealousy create an even greater gap between you two.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Congratulations. Your handling of a delicate family matter rates kudos. But, no resting on your laurels just yet. You still have to resolve that on-the-job problem.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might surprise everyone by being unusually impulsive this week. But even level-headed Libras need to do the unexpected now and then.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A period of turmoil gives way to a calmer, more settled environment. Use this quieter time to patch up neglected personal and/or professional relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A new relationship could create resentment among family and friends who feel left out of your life. Show them you care by making more time for them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Concentrate on completing all your unfinished tasks before deadline. You’ll then be able to use this freed-up time to research new career opportunities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You’re right to try to help colleagues resolve their heated differences. But keep your objectivity, and avoid showing any favoritism between the two sides.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your personal life continues to show positive changes. Enjoy this happy turn of events, by all means. But be careful not to neglect your workplace obligations.

BORN THIS WEEK: People of all ages look to you for advice and encouragement. You would make an excellent counselor.

