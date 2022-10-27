WEST OCEAN CITY – Starting next week, a large portion of the parking lot at the public boat ramp at the West Ocean City commercial harbor will be closed for a months-long project.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, the West Ocean City boat ramp parking lot will be used as a staging area during a project to replace bulkheads, eight piers, and one governor’s dock, along with all associated bumper piles at the commercial harbor. Area residents and visitors will still be able to utilize the public boat ramp in West Ocean City, but parking at the location will be limited, according to Worcester County Recreation and Parks Superintendent Jacob Stephens.

“Recreation and Parks wants to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we complete this vital West Ocean City commercial harbor project,” he said. “The estimated project completion date is March 15, 2023, weather permitting.”

Alternate county boat launching facilities will remain open and will be available at no cost for the duration of the project in West Ocean City. Other boat ramp locations include Gum Point Road east of Racetrack Road, or Route 589, and the South Point boat ramp at the end of South Point Road. The Assateague State Park boat ramp on the north side of Stephen Decatur Highway, or Route 611, just before the Verrazano Bridge is also open, but has a boat ramp fee of $10 to $12.