Berlin Residents Share Concerns Over New Response Fee BERLIN – Residents continue to have concerns about a new emergency response fee implemented by the Berlin Fire Company. Resident James Walsh approached the Berlin Town Council Monday to express frustration with the response fee now being charged by the Berlin Fire Company. He said the public should have been made aware of it before…

Sunfest Likely To Return In Late October 2023 OCEAN CITY – Despite losing Sunday to weather issues, the later, modified Sunfest last weekend was highly successful, and it appears resort officials are already planning on hosting the annual event on the same weekend in late October next year. Sunfest was created 47 years ago as a means to extend the summer season and…

Homestead Tax Credit Rate To Stay The Same In Berlin BERLIN– Town officials opted to keep the homestead tax credit the same despite plans earlier this week to change it. In an email poll on Tuesday, the Berlin Town Council voted to keep the homestead tax credit rate at 5%. While the council had voted on Monday to adjust it to 3%, information made available…