BERLIN — A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of another local man found deceased on Saturday.

Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on St. Luke’s Road outside Salisbury. The home is actually located in Worcester County. Police responded after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a cardiac arrest, according to police reports. Upon arrival, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies found the victim, later identified as David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury, lying on the ground outside his home and suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Pfeffer was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called in to assume the investigation with the assistance of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators, along with crime scene technicians, responded to process the scene for evidence. Pfeffer was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which revealed the death was a homicide from blunt force trauma.

On Sunday, homicide unit investigators located the victim’s white Dodge truck at a residence in Delmar, Delaware. The truck had been reported missing from the victim’s home. In coordination with the Delaware State Police, a search warrant was issued on the Delmar home where detectives located the suspect, identified as Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32, of Salisbury.

Fuller was taken into custody without incident. Investigators were able to locate evidence linking Fuller to the homicide investigation. He was taken into custody by the Delaware State Police and later interviewed by detectives from the Maryland State Police.

Fuller has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and other counts. As of midweek, he was being held in Delaware. Extradition proceedings were being initiated to return him to Maryland. Investigators from the Maryland State Police this week continued the investigation in cooperation with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.