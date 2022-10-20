BERLIN– Residents are invited to the town’s first community yard sale this Saturday.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Town of Berlin will host a community yard sale. Participating residents, who have to be within town limits, have registered their addresses online so shoppers know which properties to visit.

“We’ve had a great response so far,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “It’ll be a fun day of yard sales in Berlin on Saturday.”

Wells said Mayor Zack Tyndall came up with the idea of a community yard sale in advance of the town’s early November fall bulk waste collection days. That way, residents might be able to browse through items their neighbors no longer want, potentially reducing the amount of items left out for bulk pickup.

Municipal staff worked with the town’s website design company to set up an online form where residents who wanted to take part were able to register their address and the sorts of items they’d be selling.

“We’re going to publish a list,” Wells said. “There will be a PDF on the town’s website and on the Facebook event page.”

By early this week she said more than 20 residents had signed up. The Town of Berlin will even be participating, selling several no longer needed items from town hall. As for what residents are selling, Wells said there would be a variety of items, including antiques, baby products, housewares and collectibles.

The yard sale is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The list of participating residences should be available online Oct. 20.

Following the yard sale, the town’s fall bulk pickup dates are set for Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. For neighborhoods that have Tuesday and Wednesday trash collection, bulk pickup will be Wednesday, Nov. 2. For neighborhoods that have Thursday trash collection, bulk pickup will be Wednesday, Nov. 16. Anyone place items for collection must submit a request to the town no later than 4:30 p.m. the day before collection day.

Several holidays in November will impact regular trash or recycling collection. Veterans Day: Town Offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022; There will be no recycling collection on this day. Business trash will be collected on Thursday, November 10th, along with regular Thursday trash collection.

Thanksgiving: Town Offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24 and 25, 2022; Thursday and Friday trash collection will be picked up Wednesday, November 23rd along with regular Wednesday collection. There will be no recycling collection on Friday, November 25, 2022. Fall Yard Waste Collections will be scheduled for December; look for additional details in the coming weeks. For more information about Special Collections, please visit the Town website at berlinmd.gov and go to the Public Works page under Departments.