SNOW HILL – Seacrets will move forward with plans for a bayside special event venue on the beach following approval from officials this week.

On Wednesday, the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) approved a request from Seacrets owner Leighton Moore to expand the licensed premises to include the beach area at 51st Street. Moore plans to use the space for special events.

“We’re trying to put in a special event area for primarily weddings, family functions, things of that nature,” he said.

Moore told the board that he was seeking an expansion of Seacrets licensed premises so that it would include the beach area at 51st Street. He said he wanted to make sure it had the same privileges as the rest of the Seacrets beach did but that it would not be open to the public.

“We basically want the same rights that we have at Seacrets,” he said.

The exception would be the entertainment, as for this property Moore only wants three-piece entertainment and it would stop by 10 p.m. The band would be located on the southern end of the property.

“It’s not a large project but it’s for special events,” he said. “Right now, when we do special events at Seacrets we have to close portions of Seacrets in order to accommodate them. If we have a wedding on the beach, we have to close part of the beach.”

By using the 51st Street space, Seacrets will have a dedicated area for private events. The space is primarily beach but does include a roughly 1,700 square foot building.

“The remainder of the property is open,” he said. “We’d be able to put up a tent.”

He said the space would not be open every day and would not be open to the general public.

“You can’t just walk up to this complex and get a drink or walk in,” he said. “It’s for reservations of groups and special events.”

Moore said he’d met with neighboring property owners and they didn’t have any problems with the plan. They asked about lighting but he assured them it would be the same downlighting he typically used.

According to the Seacrets Area 51 Facebook page, the new venue — which will open in 2023 — will be an all-season event space for weddings, special celebrations or corporate mixers. Seacrets Area 51 will offer a unique space overlooking the Assawoman Bay and capable of hosting large or small private events.