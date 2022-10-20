Seahawks Clip Bennett 3-1 in Showdown

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat previously unbeaten Bennett, 3-1, at home on Friday to take command in the Bayside South standings with the season winding down.

The Seahawks won the big showdown with the Clippers at home last week to improve to 9-1 on the season. Bennett entered the contest unbeaten overall and in the Bayside South. Decatur was also unbeaten in the Bayside South, its only loss coming to Kent Island.

For Decatur, the win over Bennett came just one game after the red-hot Seahawks beat another Bayside South unbeaten Parkside last week. Decatur has now beaten both of the three teams in the conference to take the upper hand with the season winding down. Both Decatur and Bennett are 9-1, but the Seahawks hold the edge by virtue of its win over the Clippers. Parkside is 8-1-1.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.