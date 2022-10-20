BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat previously unbeaten Bennett, 3-1, at home on Friday to take command in the Bayside South standings with the season winding down.

The Seahawks won the big showdown with the Clippers at home last week to improve to 9-1 on the season. Bennett entered the contest unbeaten overall and in the Bayside South. Decatur was also unbeaten in the Bayside South, its only loss coming to Kent Island.

For Decatur, the win over Bennett came just one game after the red-hot Seahawks beat another Bayside South unbeaten Parkside last week. Decatur has now beaten both of the three teams in the conference to take the upper hand with the season winding down. Both Decatur and Bennett are 9-1, but the Seahawks hold the edge by virtue of its win over the Clippers. Parkside is 8-1-1.