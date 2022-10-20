Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Tuesday: Tango Practice

Argentine Tango practice 7-9:30 p.m. Experienced dancers and anyone interested in watching or learning more are welcome. No partner required. More information at TangobytheBeach.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Co-lumbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Oct. 21: Fried Chicken Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will be offering its Friday night carryout dinners at the upstairs banquet hall, 4:30-7 p.m. or until sold out. Meal is four pieces of chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, string beans and roll for $15. Next dinner Nov. 18.

Oct. 21: Fish Fry

Bowen Willing Workers in Newark will be having a Flounder Fish Fry at 4:30 p.m. Fried fish, green beans, mac n’ cheese, cornbread, dessert and beverage for $10.

Oct. 22: Blood Drive

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation for the first Bikers for Blood Drive at the Blood Bank of Delmarva in Dagsboro. Donations begin at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 2 p.m. Delmarva Billiards, located in the same parking lot, will be opening at 9 a.m. with a full menu available all day as well as billiards and music. In the parking lot, you’ll find several local businesses and vendors providing information and support to those providing the gift of life. To schedule an appointment, visit: https://-tinyurl.com/BWOBRiders.

Oct. 22: Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church will hold a rummage sale at 1301 Philadelphia Avenue from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 22: Chicken, Dumplings

Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, will host Pre-Homecoming Chicken n Dumplings

Dinners “to go” sale. Starting 10:30a.m. until sold out. Platters are $12 and comes with two sides and roll. Sides

include macaroni and cheese, greens, potato salad and string beans. Drinks and dessert table items available for sale.

Oct. 22: Knupp Event

The Ocean Pines community is coming together to honor Gavin Knupp by renaming the skate park. Gavin was passionate about skateboarding along with many more outdoor activities. He loved encouraging others to #doitfortheskateedit. Event at the Sinepuxent Brewing Co. is for the first ever benefit in honor of Gavin Knupp. Good food, beverages, giveaways, 50/50 raffles, silent auction items and more.

Oct. 22: Furnace Town Halloween

From 4-8 p.m., Halloween in the Forest at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Spooktacular games, music and trick-or-treating. Cost is $5/person. www.furnacetown.org.

Oct. 22: Blood Drive Event

Bikers Without Borders Foundation along with the Blood Bank of Delmarva are hosting a blood drive and hope that you will give the gift of life at the Dagsboro Donation Center, 32442 Roy-al Blvd., Dagsboro Del. 19939 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration requested prior to event 888-825-6638. Food available on site for purchase, vendors and DJ.Bikerswithoutbordersfoundation-@gmail.com.

Oct. 27: Trick-Or-Treating

Wor-Wic Community College will hold a family-friendly trick-or-treat event from 5:30-7 p.m. at the campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Treat Street will be held rain or shine.

Oct. 28: Fall Party

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold from 6-8 p.m. with food, candy, games, pumpkin decorating, music and bonfire. Stop by Buckingham Presbyterian’s Trunk or Treat, too.

Oct. 29: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child. From 7-10 a.m., buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Oct. 29: Community Yard Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the driveways of our residents. The Parke is an active 55+ Adult community of 503 homes. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to en-joy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps will be available at the main entrance of the Parke. Rain date is Oct. 30.

Nov. 4: Berlin Glow Walk

This year’s Fall Just Walk event will be-gin in Stephen Decatur Park and follow a 4.5-mile route around and through downtown Berlin. Participants are asked to bring and wear glow-in-the-dark items to light up the night in a walk around the community. Limited supplies will also be available at registration. Pre-registration is available at justwalkworcester.org. Day-of registration starts at 5 p.m. in Stephen Decatur Park, 130 Tripoli Street, and the walk starts at 5:30 p.m. Strollers and friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. All participants will receive a free raffle entry for a Berlin Basket.

Nov. 5: Holiday Craft Fair

The Pine’eer Craft Club of Ocean Pines will host the 11th annual event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. The event is free and open to the public. Local artisans, crafters and many Craft club members will display and sell their hand-crafted items. The fair is a juried event, meaning organizers will limit the number of similar products.

Nov. 5: Christmas Bazaar

The Community Church at Ocean Pines will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center of the church at 11227 Racetrack Road. The bazaar will feature Christmas decorations and trees, linens and things, new and gently used clothing, gifts and potpourri, children’s books and toys, and a bake sale. Proceeds from the event will support the Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry.

Nov. 6: Church Homecoming

Powellville United Methodist Church will celebrate its 193rd anniversary at 2 p.m. at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. The homecoming message will be shared by Rev. Paul Sherwood and special music will be provided by Heaven 4 Shore. A fellowship meal will be enjoyed after the worship service.

Nov. 9: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Sierra Club. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

Nov. 12: Shopper’s Fair

The Willards Ladies Auxiliary will hold from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Willards Fire Hall. Vendors will be on hand. Breakfast and lunch items will be available for sale and also baked goods. 757-408-3170.

Nov. 17: Shopping Trip

The Ocean City 50+ Senior Center plans a trip to the Rehoboth Outlets followed by lunch at Fin’s Ale House. 410-289-0824.

Nov. 24: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 43rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone who is looking for a good home cooked meal this Thanksgiving Day is invited to dinner. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform organizers of plans or sign-up online at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will also be taken to shut-ins if address can be provided.

Nov. 26: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, chili, and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410.835.8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Dec. 14: Dinner Theater Trip

The Ocean City 50+ Senior Center plans a trip to see “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theater. 410-289-0824.