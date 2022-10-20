Va. Convenience Store’s Plan To Connect To Pocomoke Sewer Moves Ahead SNOW HILL– A Virginia convenience store is expected to be able to hook up to Pocomoke City’s sewer system following a decision by county officials this week. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-3 to amend the Worcester County Water and Sewerage Plan to include the Royal Farms store just over the state line… Read More »

Six Candidates Vie For Three Open School Board Seats NEWARK – Seven candidates are seeking election to four open seats on the Worcester County Board of Education. As voters head to the polls Nov. 8, they'll see a variety of names on the ballot for the school board. While in District 7 incumbent Todd Ferrante is unopposed, there are contested races in District 1,…

Electric Bike Ordinances Approved After Debate Over Classes OCEAN CITY – Continuing a weeks-long debate, resort officials this week approved on first reading a pair of ordinances aimed at prohibiting certain classes of electric bikes on the Boardwalk and addressing rentals anywhere in the resort. Two years ago, the Mayor and Council adopted an ordinance prohibiting the increasingly popular e-bikes on the Boardwalk…