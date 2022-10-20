Things I Like – October 21, 2022

by

Movies based on true stories

Learning from my kids

Laughing at an embarrassing situation

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

Drinks with old friends

Daily Facebook memories

My wife’s passion for Halloween

Examples of my kids overcoming adversity

Hearing rain at night

Hoping the Ravens eventually learn how to keep a lead

Connecting with special needs kids

A simple ad with open space

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.