BERLIN– Halloween trick-or-treating is set for Monday, Oct. 31 in Berlin.

Police Chief Arnold Downing announced this month that trick-or-treating would take place on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Watch out for the children,” Downing said.

Following the usual questions from citizens in recent weeks, Downing confirmed that as it typically is, trick-or-treating will be held on Halloween from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Downing said his department would be reviewing the sex offender list and ensuring those residents left their lights off. He added that residents who did not want to participate in trick-or-treating should leave their outdoor lights off.

“We’re advising families not to go to houses with their lights off,” Downing said.

Washington Street, which usually draws an immense number of children, will be closed to vehicle traffic during trick-or-treating. Downing said other streets could potentially be closed if the need arose.

In addition to trick-or-treating, the town this year is also hosting a truck-or-treat event on Oct. 29. Because the previously scheduled Berlin Touch-A-Truck Day was canceled due to weather, it was rescheduled for Oct. 29 and a Halloween component was added. Attendees are invited to dress up for the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stephen Decatur Park. Staff from the town’s utility departments will be distributing candy and talking to kids about the variety of vehicles that will be present.

“This is an option for kids that don’t want to go out Halloween night or for families that want to come out for this and again on Halloween,” Downing said.