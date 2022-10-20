ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Someone has some suggestions to offer regarding your new project. You might find them helpful. Remember to avoid speculation and to stick with just the facts, dear Lamb.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): An old friend suddenly reappears. Whether this proves to be a boon or a bane in the Bovine’s life depends on the reason for this surprising reappearance. Be cautious.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Vital information finally emerges, allowing you to make that important personal decision. You can now move your focus to an upcoming professional development.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might not like seeing so many on-the-job changes. But some of them could open new opportunities for your Moon Child talents to shine to your best advantage.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Expect a challenge to the usual way you do things. Although you might prefer the tried-and-true, once you take a good look at this new idea, you might feel more receptive to it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A close friend could offer advice on how to handle a difficult family matter. But in the end, the decision has to be made based on what is best for you and those you love.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Family problems are best worked out when all those concerned contribute suggestions that will ease tensions. Stay with it until a workable solution is found.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Expect to hear more about an offer that has piqued your interest. You earn respect for insisting on solid facts, not just a fancy talk about potential opportunities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): What seemed to be a reasonable workplace request might need to be defended. Don’t fret. You have both the facts and a surprise ally on your side.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A bit of capriciousness might be just what you need. Plan to kick up your heels in a round of fun and games with family and friends this weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Although some of your plans might have to be put on hold, things do begin to take a turn for the better by midweek. Your financial crunch also eases.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your financial picture begins to brighten by week’s end. There are also favorable changes in your personal life. Someone you care for has good news to report.

BORN THIS WEEK: You seek balance, but not at the expense of justice. You would make a fine judge.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.