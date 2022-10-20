Decatur quarterback Nathan Tapley delivers a pass during last weekend’s loss to Queen Anne’s on the road. The Seahawks face Easton at home on Friday. Photo by Bayside Sports-Vince Risser

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team fell to Queen Anne’s, 46-28, on the road last week, ending a three-game skid.

The Seahawks entered the contest with Queen Anne’s on a roll, having won their last three contests. However, they fell to the Lions, 46-28, in a high-scoring game to drop to 5-2 on the season. Decatur’s only two losses of the season have at the hands of Bayside North powerhouses Kent Island and now Queen Anne’s.

The revolving quarterback duo of Brycen Coleman and Nathan Tapley accounted for most of the Decatur offense in the contest. The pair often feed off each other in the platoon system with one throwing to the other when both are on the field.

Coleman completed six of seven passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, while Tapley completed nine of 14 for 78 yards. Tapley also carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards, while Coleman had three carries for 19 yards. The all-purpose Coleman also caught five passes for 44 yards. In addition, Trybe Wise caught a touchdown pass for the Seahawks.